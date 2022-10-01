Daughters Day, social justice in Bangladesh and South Asia



Parvez Babul



There are many reasons and significance. For example, the daughters in Bangladesh and in South Asia and other countries of the world are not treated equally as the boys. Daughters are less prioritized than the boys in every sector. Daughters are discriminated, ignored, neglected, not offered same facilities, same food, same educational opportunities, same reproductive health rights, same chance to talk, same freedom like the boys. So, all of these are social injustice. And we must put an end to it. Because due to ignorance and unnecessarily we are making great mistakes and injustice to our daughters, those are totally unacceptable.



Every daughter needs to be mentored and taught the proper values that will improve herself worth. A daughter needs to be provided for, cared for, cherished and loved equally like a boy. A daughter needs to be affirmed repeatedly that she is priceless. Parents, care-givers, governments and the society at large owe her these since her birth. So, invest equal wealth like boys in daughters' education, their health and wellbeing, never make them brides before the age of 18. Because child marriage snatches away daughters' dreams, deprives them of human rights, pushes back the nations, and hampers the national and international development. Even we will not be able to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) if our daughters are left behind. So, we must ensure daughters' safety, security, and equal rights at every family, society, everywhere in Bangladesh and in every country of South Asia and across the globe as a whole.

So come forward, and start from today, listen to our daughters, their dreams, hopes, aspirations, demands, liking and disliking, educational subject preference, eating habits, recreations, cultural and literary choices, dress up among others. And allow them equally like boys in decision making for their wellbeing.



Regarding menstrual period of the daughters--dignified menstruation is a matter. That is why all the daughters must get proper knowledge about their reproductive health, menstrual period management, and menstrual hygiene issues. According to UNICEF, every month, around two billion women and girls across the world menstruate. Millions of these girls, women, transgender men and non-binary persons are unable to manage their menstrual cycle in a dignified, healthy way.



The onset of menstruation means a new phase and new vulnerabilities in the lives of adolescents. Yet, many adolescent girls face stigma, harassment and social exclusion during menstruation. Transgender men and non-binary persons also face discrimination due to their gender identity, depriving them of access to the materials and facilities they need. Gender inequality, discriminatory social norms, cultural taboos, poverty and lack of basic services like toilets and sanitary products can all cause menstrual health and hygiene needs to go unmet.



Research shows that in Bangladesh, and other countries in South Asia including Nepal, India and others there are many harmful superstitions about menstrual periods that the daughters face and make their lives dangerous due to ignorance!



So, taking the issues into account, all the parents, guardians, teachers, health workers, government, civil society organizations, development partners and Media, all the stakeholders must come forward.



Now let us talk about social justice. There are many reasons that social justice means to us in many ways. Daughters' human rights are interlinked with social justice. In fact, social justice is the concept of fairness. That includes fairness in healthcare, employment, housing, gender equality, and many more issues. In a socially-just society, human rights are practiced equally by both women and men, equally respected, and discrimination is not allowed to flourish.



The origin of the terminology'social justice' was most likely first used in the 1780s. As the industrial revolution wound down, American legal scholars applied the term to economics. Today, its use has expanded significantly and applies to all parts of society. It's seen through the lens of traits like race, class, sexuality, and gender. For social justice to become a reality, four pillars must be built: 1) human rights, 2) access, 3) participation, and 4) equity. Social justice can't be achieved without these four principles.So, all of us must ensure social justice for our daughters from our families first. Then at the society and country and the globe at any cost.



Social justice is a broad field with many branches. Within the field, we can explore topics including feminism, racism, climate change, poverty, hunger, women empowerment, environment protection, peace among others. Mainly we should learn, work and practice all the Sustainable DevelopmentGoals (SDGs) to accomplish social justice, and gender equality.

The writer is a radio storyteller,

poet, journalist, author

and activist in Bangladesh.



















In Bangladesh, Daughters Day (National girl child day) was observed yesterday, as it was celebrated on September 30 in previous years. And International Girl Child Day, rather I prefer to say Daughters Day will be observed in October 11th. Government of Bangladesh, National Girl Child Advocacy Forum and other stakeholders are organizing different events to observe the day with due importance. Why is the DaughtersDay important?There are many reasons and significance. For example, the daughters in Bangladesh and in South Asia and other countries of the world are not treated equally as the boys. Daughters are less prioritized than the boys in every sector. Daughters are discriminated, ignored, neglected, not offered same facilities, same food, same educational opportunities, same reproductive health rights, same chance to talk, same freedom like the boys. So, all of these are social injustice. And we must put an end to it. Because due to ignorance and unnecessarily we are making great mistakes and injustice to our daughters, those are totally unacceptable.Every daughter needs to be mentored and taught the proper values that will improve herself worth. A daughter needs to be provided for, cared for, cherished and loved equally like a boy. A daughter needs to be affirmed repeatedly that she is priceless. Parents, care-givers, governments and the society at large owe her these since her birth. So, invest equal wealth like boys in daughters' education, their health and wellbeing, never make them brides before the age of 18. Because child marriage snatches away daughters' dreams, deprives them of human rights, pushes back the nations, and hampers the national and international development. Even we will not be able to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) if our daughters are left behind. So, we must ensure daughters' safety, security, and equal rights at every family, society, everywhere in Bangladesh and in every country of South Asia and across the globe as a whole.So come forward, and start from today, listen to our daughters, their dreams, hopes, aspirations, demands, liking and disliking, educational subject preference, eating habits, recreations, cultural and literary choices, dress up among others. And allow them equally like boys in decision making for their wellbeing.Regarding menstrual period of the daughters--dignified menstruation is a matter. That is why all the daughters must get proper knowledge about their reproductive health, menstrual period management, and menstrual hygiene issues. According to UNICEF, every month, around two billion women and girls across the world menstruate. Millions of these girls, women, transgender men and non-binary persons are unable to manage their menstrual cycle in a dignified, healthy way.The onset of menstruation means a new phase and new vulnerabilities in the lives of adolescents. Yet, many adolescent girls face stigma, harassment and social exclusion during menstruation. Transgender men and non-binary persons also face discrimination due to their gender identity, depriving them of access to the materials and facilities they need. Gender inequality, discriminatory social norms, cultural taboos, poverty and lack of basic services like toilets and sanitary products can all cause menstrual health and hygiene needs to go unmet.Research shows that in Bangladesh, and other countries in South Asia including Nepal, India and others there are many harmful superstitions about menstrual periods that the daughters face and make their lives dangerous due to ignorance!So, taking the issues into account, all the parents, guardians, teachers, health workers, government, civil society organizations, development partners and Media, all the stakeholders must come forward.Now let us talk about social justice. There are many reasons that social justice means to us in many ways. Daughters' human rights are interlinked with social justice. In fact, social justice is the concept of fairness. That includes fairness in healthcare, employment, housing, gender equality, and many more issues. In a socially-just society, human rights are practiced equally by both women and men, equally respected, and discrimination is not allowed to flourish.The origin of the terminology'social justice' was most likely first used in the 1780s. As the industrial revolution wound down, American legal scholars applied the term to economics. Today, its use has expanded significantly and applies to all parts of society. It's seen through the lens of traits like race, class, sexuality, and gender. For social justice to become a reality, four pillars must be built: 1) human rights, 2) access, 3) participation, and 4) equity. Social justice can't be achieved without these four principles.So, all of us must ensure social justice for our daughters from our families first. Then at the society and country and the globe at any cost.Social justice is a broad field with many branches. Within the field, we can explore topics including feminism, racism, climate change, poverty, hunger, women empowerment, environment protection, peace among others. Mainly we should learn, work and practice all the Sustainable DevelopmentGoals (SDGs) to accomplish social justice, and gender equality.The writer is a radio storyteller,poet, journalist, authorand activist in Bangladesh.