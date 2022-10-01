73 years of Chinese Revolution



Afsana Rezoana Sultana



Although today marks 73 years of the People's Republic of China, the Republic of China was established 110 years ago in 1912. If we turn back a few pages of history, we can see that different empires ruled China till the 14th century. China was ruled by the Ming Dynasty from 1368-1644 and the Qing Dynasty from 1644-1911. During the reign of those kings, China was repeatedly attacked by various foreign powers and ultimately defeated. For example, the Opium War of 1840 can be mentioned.



With head bowed down, China was forced to sign the Treaty of Nanking with the British in 1942, and, according to the treaty, Hong Kong was ceded to China. After witnessing so many defeats, the Chinese began to organize under the leadership of Sun Yat-sen.



The Nationalist movement started. The Republic of China began its journey with the fall of two thousand years of monarchy. Sun Yat-sen, who led the nationalist movement, is known as the father of modern China. After ending the monarchy and starting the journey as a republic, China's progress was halted due to various internal political tensions in the country.



The Chinese Nationalist Party, or Kuomintang, was established in 1919, and the Chinese Communist Party was established in 1921. But the parties locked in clash over ideological differences of opinion.



Meanwhile, Japan attacked China in 1937. The Sino-Japanese war lasted for 14 years. Finally, in 1945, the Sino-Japanese War ended with the defeat of Japan in World War II. The Nationalist Party and the Communist Party put their differences aside during the war and organized a joint resistance against Japan, but after the war they started fighting against each other again.



Finally, in 1949, when the Communist Party took power in China, the leaders of the Nationalist Party fled to Taiwan.



Among the heads of state who ruled China between 1949 and 2022, three particularly stand out. China's 73-year history can roughly be divided into three parts: the Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, and Xi Jinping eras. The model that Mao brought to the economy is known as the Maoist model. He introduced the commune system in agriculture. That is, the agricultural lands were transferred from private ownership to government ownership. But it cannot be said that this resulted in the great economic development of China. Rather, it can be said that Mao's project failed.



This was followed by the Cultural Revolution led by Mao, which was also unsuccessful. The Cultural Revolution caused the deaths of 15 million people.



Deng Xiaoping came to China's parliament after Mao Zedong. He observed that although China practiced socialism, neither social nor economic development occurred. He then moved away from the Soviet-style centralized economic model towards a market-oriented economy. It doesn't matter if a cat is black or white; as long as it catches mice, it's a good cat."-he meant with the saying, it does not matter whether it is socialist or capitalist, the type of economic model that is suitable for China will be adopted.



He abolished the commune system and returned the ownership of agricultural land to the peasants,increased the price of agricultural products,decentralized state-owned factories He gave opportunities to private institutions. As a result of these economic reforms, foreign investment in China increased.



Deng Jiang Ping brought economic progress to China, but Xi Jinping ushered in a new era. He transformed China into a world power. His goal is to make China a fully developed country by 2049.

Meanwhile, China has become the world's 2nd largest power. It is estimated that by 2026, China will surpass the United States in terms of economic power.



We all know that connectivity is essential for economic development. It is from this idea that Xi Jinping came up with his Belt and Road Initiative plan in 2013, modeled on the ancient Silk Road. Through this, China will be connected by road and sea with 65 other countries. If this plan is implemented, it will cover almost half of the world's population and one-third of the economy. Some75% of the world's energy reserves are in this region.



Therefore, it can be said that the Belt and Road Initiative will enhance China's trade and commerce in each of these regions, which is undoubtedly China's fundamental goal. A sizable market for Chinese goods will grow, giving rise to China's economic domination. As a result, China's political influence will increase throughout the region.



The United States, which has dominated the world for the past three decades, is worried over China's global rise. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the United States reigned as the single superpower in the world. China is now breathing down the neck of the United States.



Therefore, the United States is forming various alliances with China's regional enemies in the Pacific and Indian Ocean regions to pressure China. The United States has formed a number of alliances such as Quad (United States, Japan, India, Australia), AUKUS (United States, Australia, United Kingdom), ANZUS (New Zealand, Australia, United States), I2U2 (India, Israel, United Arab Emirates, United States).



In response, China has also changed its foreign policy. China now follows Wolf Warrior Diplomacy, responds immediately to any threat or provocation. The "Thucydides trap" theory is can be cited here.The conflict between established powers and emerging powers is inevitable, said Thucydides. There have been 16 such occurrences in the last 5,000 years of human history, 12 of which have ended in war.

The writer is a student, Patuakhali Science and Technology University























October 1st will mark 73 years of the People's Republic of China. On this day in 1949, Mao Zedong founded the People's Republic of China. The day is very relevant to China and the rest of the world as China is steadily emerging as a super power and is constantly strengthening itself economically and militarily. Therefore, the outside world would like to understand China a little better today, to know about China's future plans.Although today marks 73 years of the People's Republic of China, the Republic of China was established 110 years ago in 1912. If we turn back a few pages of history, we can see that different empires ruled China till the 14th century. China was ruled by the Ming Dynasty from 1368-1644 and the Qing Dynasty from 1644-1911. During the reign of those kings, China was repeatedly attacked by various foreign powers and ultimately defeated. For example, the Opium War of 1840 can be mentioned.With head bowed down, China was forced to sign the Treaty of Nanking with the British in 1942, and, according to the treaty, Hong Kong was ceded to China. After witnessing so many defeats, the Chinese began to organize under the leadership of Sun Yat-sen.The Nationalist movement started. The Republic of China began its journey with the fall of two thousand years of monarchy. Sun Yat-sen, who led the nationalist movement, is known as the father of modern China. After ending the monarchy and starting the journey as a republic, China's progress was halted due to various internal political tensions in the country.The Chinese Nationalist Party, or Kuomintang, was established in 1919, and the Chinese Communist Party was established in 1921. But the parties locked in clash over ideological differences of opinion.Meanwhile, Japan attacked China in 1937. The Sino-Japanese war lasted for 14 years. Finally, in 1945, the Sino-Japanese War ended with the defeat of Japan in World War II. The Nationalist Party and the Communist Party put their differences aside during the war and organized a joint resistance against Japan, but after the war they started fighting against each other again.Finally, in 1949, when the Communist Party took power in China, the leaders of the Nationalist Party fled to Taiwan.Among the heads of state who ruled China between 1949 and 2022, three particularly stand out. China's 73-year history can roughly be divided into three parts: the Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, and Xi Jinping eras. The model that Mao brought to the economy is known as the Maoist model. He introduced the commune system in agriculture. That is, the agricultural lands were transferred from private ownership to government ownership. But it cannot be said that this resulted in the great economic development of China. Rather, it can be said that Mao's project failed.This was followed by the Cultural Revolution led by Mao, which was also unsuccessful. The Cultural Revolution caused the deaths of 15 million people.Deng Xiaoping came to China's parliament after Mao Zedong. He observed that although China practiced socialism, neither social nor economic development occurred. He then moved away from the Soviet-style centralized economic model towards a market-oriented economy. It doesn't matter if a cat is black or white; as long as it catches mice, it's a good cat."-he meant with the saying, it does not matter whether it is socialist or capitalist, the type of economic model that is suitable for China will be adopted.He abolished the commune system and returned the ownership of agricultural land to the peasants,increased the price of agricultural products,decentralized state-owned factories He gave opportunities to private institutions. As a result of these economic reforms, foreign investment in China increased.Deng Jiang Ping brought economic progress to China, but Xi Jinping ushered in a new era. He transformed China into a world power. His goal is to make China a fully developed country by 2049.Meanwhile, China has become the world's 2nd largest power. It is estimated that by 2026, China will surpass the United States in terms of economic power.We all know that connectivity is essential for economic development. It is from this idea that Xi Jinping came up with his Belt and Road Initiative plan in 2013, modeled on the ancient Silk Road. Through this, China will be connected by road and sea with 65 other countries. If this plan is implemented, it will cover almost half of the world's population and one-third of the economy. Some75% of the world's energy reserves are in this region.Therefore, it can be said that the Belt and Road Initiative will enhance China's trade and commerce in each of these regions, which is undoubtedly China's fundamental goal. A sizable market for Chinese goods will grow, giving rise to China's economic domination. As a result, China's political influence will increase throughout the region.The United States, which has dominated the world for the past three decades, is worried over China's global rise. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the United States reigned as the single superpower in the world. China is now breathing down the neck of the United States.Therefore, the United States is forming various alliances with China's regional enemies in the Pacific and Indian Ocean regions to pressure China. The United States has formed a number of alliances such as Quad (United States, Japan, India, Australia), AUKUS (United States, Australia, United Kingdom), ANZUS (New Zealand, Australia, United States), I2U2 (India, Israel, United Arab Emirates, United States).In response, China has also changed its foreign policy. China now follows Wolf Warrior Diplomacy, responds immediately to any threat or provocation. The "Thucydides trap" theory is can be cited here.The conflict between established powers and emerging powers is inevitable, said Thucydides. There have been 16 such occurrences in the last 5,000 years of human history, 12 of which have ended in war.The writer is a student, Patuakhali Science and Technology University