Where is the end of communal violence?

The largest celebration for Bengali Hindus, Durga Puja, will begin on October1. Due to a lack of good experience in previous years, fear is working alongside the joy of Puja this year. Even though the government has increased the number of police and Ansar deployed this time in every puja mandap with security in mind, a question still exists. Is the nation that saw everyone, regardless of caste or religion, sacrifice their life still afflicted by communal ideology and beliefs after 50 years of independence?



Bangladesh is a modern state that emerged with a commitment to non-sectarian democratic secularism in response to religious nationalism and fanaticism. But unfortunately, this suffering of Hindus did not stop even in independent Bangladesh. 24 years after the partition of India, Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, and Christians joined together to fight against the communal state of Pakistan, proving the two-nation theory wrong, and this secular independent Bangladesh was born.



However, a demonic force has historically persecuted the minority communities in our nation by misrepresenting religion, profiting from it, and using it as a justification for its oppression.



In Cumilla last year, during the most significant Hindu festival of the year, Durgapuja, miscreants placed the Quran on the lap of an idol, sparking widespread communal unrest across the nation. The five-day joyful festival's third day saw the beginning of the inferno of intergroup violence.



At that time, communal discord groups were active on social media, spreading radical and controversial communalism. As a result, riots and other acts of violence among different ethnic groups swiftly spread throughout the nation. Apart from Cumilla, there were assaults on Hindu temples, residences, and businesses in Noakhali, Feni, and Chittagong, among other places in the nation. Lastly, in the night's darkness, the houses of the Hindu community of Majhipara, Bathtala, and Hatibandha villages of Ramnathpur Union of Pirganj Upazila of Rangpur were burnt to ashes by communal violence.



A history survey reveals that the most common incidents in communal riots in the past were the murder of individuals and the rape of women. The recent incidents of communal violence in Narail, Cumilla on October 13, 2021, and RamuUpazila of Cox's Bazar district on September 29, 2012, during the day and the nature of the attacks, show that the attackers' primary goal was to destabilize the country and the international environment of the country as well as destroying a nation's reputation and the dominant sense of community.



According to a survey, two thousand national temples were vandalized between January 2007 and October 2021. 400 women were raped, and 350 members of the minority population were murdered during this time. In Chirirbandar, Dinajpur, the Hindu community was subjected to the worst violence. In the past, episodes like Satkhira and the assaults and arson against the Hathazari Hindu community in Chittagong on February 9 and 10, 2012, turned religion into a political culture-using instrument.



Bangladesh has a long history of inter-communal peace. Since the beginning of time, the inhabitants of this nation have coexisted peacefully as a community. Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, Chakma, Marma, Santal, and all other religions and ethnic groups have coexisted peacefully in this country for thousands of years. The proverb "Religion belongs to the individual, festival belongs to everyone" is spoken in reference to this harmony. The majority of the population in this nation is devout but weak toward religion.



Nevertheless, relatively few people actually study and research religion. This area is sensitive about religion, and a particular gang takes advantage of people's vulnerabilities. This indicated circle has always wished to employ this delicate matter. By misinterpreting religion, they engaged in business with it and political activity involving it.



In the end, practicing religion is a personal matter for everyone. From various times in recent times, those who have used religion in a well-planned manner to destroy our communal harmony, destabilize the country, and depoliticize using religion are the enemies of the country, nation, and all religions. Religious laws do not have the right to impose religion on anyone. All religions talk about peace. However, we have to be vocal against the communal forces to stop the political unrest, anarchy, violence, fights, and riots around religion to achieve the evil purpose of this vicious circle, just as we have to provide exemplary punishment to those who try to cause communal violence.



We must remember that we have made this country independent irrespective of caste and creed to realize a great spirit so that we must leave behind all kinds of evil forces and move forward.



Apurba Mogumder, Student, Department of Law, North-South University & Nikita Saha, Student, Department of CSE, Bangladesh Army International University of Science and Technology













