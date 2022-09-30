Video
Friday, 30 September, 2022
Front Page

Floods, devastation after Hurricane Ian hammers Florida

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

FORT MYERS, Sept 29: Hurricane Ian inundated cities, turned out the lights on millions of residents and left migrants from an overturned boat missing Thursday as Florida assessed damage from what the state governor described as a "500-year flood event."
Officials launched a major emergency response after one of the most intense US storms in years, with helicopter crews plucking survivors from barrier islands slammed by a deluge that saw storm surges crash through beachfront towns and horizontal rain pound communities for hours.
After an initial look at the breathtaking destruction, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the coastal city of Fort Myers and adjacent Cape Coral were "really inundated and really devastated" by the storm.
He said there were "two unconfirmed fatalities" that were likely linked to the hurricane.     The National Hurricane Center (NHC) downgraded Ian to a tropical storm Thursday, but said it was causing "catastrophic flooding" and forecast further "life-threatening" floods, storm surge and high winds in central and eastern Florida as well as Georgia and South Carolina.
The US Border Patrol said a boat carrying migrants sank at sea during the hurricane, leaving 20 missing. Four Cubans swam to shore in the Florida Keys islands and the coast guard rescued three others.
Ian also menaced the city of Orlando and the nearby Disney theme parks, which were shuttered.
Ian's savagery was most evident along Florida's west coast, including Punta Gorda, which was plunged into darkness after the storm wiped out power.
Howling winds toppled trees, pulled chunks out of roofs, and turned debris into dangerous projectiles whipping through town.
Punta Gorda urvivor Joe Ketcham, 70, told AFP of the "relentless" banging of metal and his fears about what was to come as the hurricane battered his home.
"But I have the almighty savior who I prayed to. This is all material," the 70-year-old said of the damage around him. "We're alive. We're fine."
Lisamarie Pierro said that the storm "was long and intense... the mess it left. But this is nothing. My house is still standing."    -AFP



