Friday, 30 September, 2022, 3:36 AM
Front Page

Surprises waiting for elections: EC Rasheda

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Sept: Many surprises are waiting for the upcoming national election to ensure a participatory and acceptable election with the participations all political parties, said Election Commissioner Rasheda Sultana while talking to the journalists at the Circuit House after visiting Rangpur.
The EC visited the divisional headquarters regarding the upcoming Zilla Parishad election of Rangpur on Thursday afternoon.
In response to a query, the EC said, "No meeting or decision has been taken yet
regarding the elections of Rangpur City Corporation."
She said, "Many political parties haven't yet responded to the invitation of the Election Commission. But we hope that they will respond."
"The national election will be held between December, 2023 and February, 2024. EVMs will be used in the elections. The preparation is going on. All election booths will have CCTV cameras. Already we have arranged the CC cameras," she added.
She, however, claimed that even if there is an EVM system in the Zilla Parishad elections to be held on October 17, there will be no CCTV cameras in the polling booths.
Rasheda Sultana mentioned, "Many of the political parties have been expressing their disappointment about EVMs, but we have not found any reason for such apprehension. We have repeatedly appealed to everyone to inform us if you find any error in the EVM. But so far no one has detected any error."
"We have invited the journalists to watch the EVMs. They have expressed their opinion, which are positive and negative also. There will be a discussion on the election. But, we always try to conduct a free, fair and acceptable election. Everyone can voluntarily participate in the election," she added.
Deputy Commissioner of Rangpur Asib Ahsan, Regional Election Officer GM Sahatab and other election officials were present on the discussion.


