Hasina only hope against radicals: India Today

Calling Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the "only hope" for upholding Bangladesh's founding principal of secularism, an opinion piece in the India Today took a dig at the opposition for gaining political benefit from the 1975 carnage.

"Victims of terror like Bangabandhu family can always be counted on to fight radical forces," reads the piece, pointing to the gritty statesmanship put in display by Sheikh Hasina since her homecoming on May 17, 1981.

In reference to a strong nexus between Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the killers of Bangabandhu family as corroborated by the political patronage under successive governments including Khaleda Zia, the piece took a jibe at the BNP-Jamaat alliance.

Deep Halder, the executive editor of India Today Digital, recounted his experience during his recent visit to the country, saying for the country's minority communities Sheikh Hasina remains the only hope.

Extending birthday greetings for the premier, the piece, published on Wednesday, further elaborated on the writer's interaction with the Hindu

community members at grassroots.

Pointing to his visit to Bangabandhu's residence in Dhanmondi 32, he wrote: "I drew solace from the fact that the Bangladesh that was imagined and built by your father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had no place for such fundamentalists who went on a rampage last year."

"I remembered how your family had paid such a heavy cost in trying to keep the country secular and how you, Madam Prime Minister, have survived 19 assassination attempts in four decades." -BSS













