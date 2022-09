Residents of the city's Uttar Khan have been suffering from water-logging

creates a pool of water in different places on the busy road making travelling hazardous for pedestrians and vehicles. The photo was taken on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER



















Residents of the city's Uttar Khan have been suffering from water-logging problem since long. Even a brief showercreates a pool of water in different places on the busy road making travelling hazardous for pedestrians and vehicles. The photo was taken on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER