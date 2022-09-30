Ballottee pilgrims to get surplus fees refunded

The Bangladesh pilgrims, who had performed Hajj this year under the government's management, are getting a certain amount of surplus fees back. Of those, the package-1 pilgrims will get back Tk 47,726 while the package-2 pilgrims will get back Tk10,293 back.

Some 60,000 Bangladesh had performed Hajj this year. Of those, some 3,700 pilgrims had performed Hajj under government management while the rests 57,000 pilgrims performed under private arrangement.

According to a circular issued by the Religious Affairs Ministry on Thursday, the government management will get the money back as around Tk 9.40 crore deposited by the pilgrims remained unused and surplus. The government of Saudi Arabia has given the money back to Bangladesh government.

The circular said that the pilgrims can collect the money from the Hajj Office of Dhaka's Ashkona. The Hajj Office authority has been asked to give the money back to the pilgrims.

According to the Religious Affairs Ministry, the government management pilgrims had performed Hajj this year under two separate packages. Under the package-1, the pilgrims had to pay Tk 5,86,340 for per persons while they had paid Tk5,21,150 for the package-2.

As the government never does business from sending pilgrims, the ministry has taken the initiative to give the money back.

Meanwhile, the private management pilgrims had to pay minimum Tk5,22,744 for each to perform Hajj.

But, the Hajj agencies will not give the money back as they do business from sending pilgrims to Hajj, according to the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB).















