Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 September, 2022, 3:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

India's  SC broadens abortion rights for unmarried women

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

NEW DELHI, Sept 29: India's top court widened abortion rights on Thursday by ruling that all women could end their pregnancy up to 24 weeks from conception, abolishing restrictions placed on unmarried mothers.
Abortions have been legal in India since 1971, the year reforms permitted terminations in various instances including contraceptive failure among married couples.
The marriage requirement was removed in an
overhaul of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act last year, which also saw the legal abortion limit raised from 20 to 24 weeks of pregnancy.
But the amended law did not explicitly guarantee abortion rights to unmarried women after 20 weeks to account for the new limit -- a guarantee the Supreme Court has now enshrined.
"The MTP Act recognises the reproductive autonomy of every pregnant woman to choose medical intervention to terminate her pregnancy," its judgement said.
Any exclusion of single women's rights to "safe and legal abortion" would be "unconstitutional", it added.
The decision came in response to a petition from a 25-year-old woman who was seeking a ruling on her right to terminate her pregnancy after her relationship with a domestic partner ended.
Indian law has permitted abortion in the case of sexual assault since 1971, and Thursday's ruling included a determination that spousal rape would also be legal grounds for termination.
"Any other interpretation would have the effect of compelling a woman to give birth to and raise a child with a partner who inflicts mental and physical harm upon her," the judgement said.
Marital rape is not a crime in India, despite efforts by activists to have it recognised as such in order to improve the country's abysmal record on sexual violence.
Thursday's decision was hailed by feminist campaigners, with activist Brinda Adige describing it as "one of the most progressive judgements" issued by the court.
"It absolutely respects the rights and choice of women," she said.
Despite India's broad recognition of abortion rights, the law bans sex-selective abortions -- a practice that has nonetheless persisted.
Parents in India have historically favoured sons over daughters, who are often considered burdensome and costly due to the tradition of wedding dowries.
Poverty remains a major barrier to safe and legal abortions in India, forcing women to seek help from illicit back-street operators or resort to dangerous self-medication.
An estimated 6.4 million abortions are carried out every year in India and over half are estimated to be unsafe, said a 2017 study by the Ipas Development Foundation.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Floods, devastation after Hurricane Ian hammers Florida
Durga Puja begins tomorrow
Kremlin announces Ukraine annexation ceremony for Friday
Surprises waiting for elections: EC Rasheda
None will be allowed to enter our borders, says Home Boss
Hasina only hope against radicals: India Today
Residents of the city's Uttar Khan have been suffering from water-logging
Ballottee pilgrims to get surplus fees refunded


Latest News
North Korea fires missile after Harris leaves South Korea
Bangladesh jumps 20 notches in e-participation, 8 in UN EGD indexes
Mass media should present all achievements: Hasan
World Cup 2022: Covid vaccinations not compulsory for fans, says Qatar
Outgoing IGP pays farewell call on president
US army commander assures Ukraine of further support
Shun street violence, come for negotiations: Planning Minister to political parties
Five SAFF women’s champs given warm reception at their Rangamati School
Child drowns in Barguna
Police prepared to thwart any possible militant attacks: DMP chief
Most Read News
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
India's top court permits women for abortion
Sheikh Hasina’s hard work for Golden Bangladesh
Niko graft case hearing deferred again
Freight train derails in Gazipur
Teesta river comprehensive management scheme
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft