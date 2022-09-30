WB report points 3 challenges blocking sustainable growth  

The World Bank says there are three main challenges in the country's policy, including financial sector reforms. Two other challenges are lack of strong trade competition and unplanned urbanization. These challenges are standing in the way of achieving sustainable growth.

These challenges have been mentioned in the report titled 'Bangladesh Country Economic Memorandum Changing of Fabric'. The report was officially released by the World Bank on Thursday.

According to the report, Bangladesh has achieved significant economic and development progress in the last five decades. The country needs a strong reform agenda to sustain this growth trajectory and further accelerate growth rates in the long run.

Along with this, various suggestions have been made in the report including reduction of tariff barriers in the field of exports, diversification of export products and markets outside the garment sector, reduction of defaulted loans, increase in private credit flow, increase of trade capacity to survive after Least Developed Countries (LDCs) transition. Planning Minister MA Mannan was chief guest at the function organized at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital. The original report was presented by the former lead economist of the World Bank Dr Zahid Hossain and the current senior economist Dr Nora Diehl. The panel discussant was the Executive Director of South Asian Network on Economic Modelling (SANEM) Selim Raihan. Acting Country Director of World Bank Dhaka Office Dan Dan Chan and Hun S Show, South Asia Practice Manager of the organization also spoke. The programme was moderated by lead country economist Uteka Yoshino.

The report calls for export diversification to create new sources of growth to reduce the risk of export volatility and increase foreign exchange earnings in the long run. Over-reliance on ready-made garments and Bangladesh's indigenous industry's protective tariff regime and lack of diversification hamper export growth.

Besides, Bangladesh can increase the resilience of economic growth by diversifying its export basket with trade competition based on low wages.

According to the report, the average tariff in Bangladesh is higher than the comparison countries. The average tariff rate on intermediate goods is 18.8 per cent, almost double that of China, Thailand and Vietnam. Overall trade costs and inefficient border processes are major barriers to trade. Deeper and comprehensive trade agreements with the European Union and India including tariff modernization, increased trade facilitation, services and investment reforms could boost Bangladesh's GDP. Increasing financing to the private sector is essential to sustain economic growth.

The report also noted that improving asset quality, increasing bank capital and tackling rising non-performing loans is essential to maintain financial stability. At the same time, measures are urgently needed to accelerate the growth of private credit. Unlike Thailand, China and Vietnam, Bangladesh has an untapped domestic capital market, which needs to be tapped for long-term infrastructure investment. Capital markets finance can be used for infrastructure as well as climate adaptation projects.

Adding private sector financing to finance green investment and climate risk is becoming increasingly important.

According to the report, there is a need to increase foreign investment in the country. Connecting adults with banks, strengthening credit infrastructure and further digitizing financial services to reach the most underserved populations is critical. Greater Dhaka generates one-fifth of the country's GDP and nearly half of formal employment.











