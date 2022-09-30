US eager to sign 2 defence deals

The US Ambassador Peter Haas said on Thursday that the US wants to sign two foundational defence agreements with Bangladesh to exchange intelligence information and re-supplies logistics to US militaries from here.

"We are seeking to sign two foundational defence agreements - one which will allow our militaries to provide logistics support, supplies, and services to each other. And the other will allow our militaries to share confidential information with each other - if they want to - in the knowledge that the other country will protect the information," Ambassador Haas said at "Meet the Ambassador" programme organised by the Centre for Governance Studies and German think tank Friedrich Ebert Stiftung at a city hotel.

Both the leaders discussed issues related with human rights, election, labour rights, US-Bangladesh relationship including trade, regional and global politics, Indo-Pacific Strategy and trade.

He said we want our security relationship to grow. The U.S. military regularly works with the Bangladeshi military to strengthen Bangladesh's defence readiness, to increase its ability to respond to humanitarian disasters, and to reinforce the partnership between our military forces. In order to do so, we are seeking to sign two foundational defence agreements, Hass said.

However, the US Ambassador categorically said that sanctions against Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and seven of its former and current officials are still in place until there has been accountability and reform.

He mentioned that earlier this month, Bangladesh and the United States co-hosted the 46th annual Indo-Pacific Army Management Seminar in Dhaka, which gathering was the largest land forces conference in the region, he added.

Sanctions imposed by the US government against RAB and seven of its former and current officials are not intended to punish but to change the behaviour and hold them accountable. "There has been no change in their (US) policy, until the perpetrators are held accountable," he remarked.

He laid emphasis on the free, fair and inclusive elections in Bangladesh and expressed concerns over the political violence in the recent times.

"Peaceful and fair elections are not possible if there is violence," the US Ambassador once again said.

Talking further on the elections, he said, "I keep saying free, fair and transparent elections in accordance with international standards. I am happy to add inclusive on it."

He said that the number of extrajudicial killings has significantly changed since the sanctions were imposed in December last year, he remarked. "This is a very good signal," Haas said.

He also said that the US wants an independent mechanism for investigation against the allegations of enforced disappearances.

"We are also looking for accountability for the past incidents," said the US envoy.

"Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in terms of workplace safety in the export-oriented industries but the US still has concerns," the US envoy said.

Now, he said, the US wants Bangladesh to allow the workers to have trade unions and the right to mobilise and bargaining for their rights.

He said Bangladesh is committed to democracy, transparency, pluralism, tolerance, good governance, and respect for human rights.

The promotion of democracy is particularly relevant as Bangladesh looks toward the upcoming parliamentary elections. Ensuring free and fair elections is everyone's responsibility, he said.

Hass said from the Election Commission to the government, from the media to law enforcement agencies, from civil society to political parties, everyone has an important role to play.

If any one of them fails to fulfill their responsibility or if any one of them prevents another from fulfilling their responsibility, free and fair elections would become nearly impossible.

Free and fair elections simply cannot take place in an environment with political violence.

It is important for everyone - demonstrators, political parties, the government, and law enforcement - to respect the rule of law and to refrain from violence, harassment, and intimidation, he remarked.

Hass said The United States applauds Bangladesh's leadership in addressing climate change and is a proud partner in addressing this problem.

Addressing climate change is a core priority for the Biden administration.

In April 2021, the President released the first-ever U.S. International Climate Finance Plan and announced a quadrupling of the U.S. international climate finance pledge at the UN General Assembly, including the largest U.S. commitment ever made to reduce climate impacts on those most vulnerable to climate change worldwide.

Another great example of our cooperation is the fight against COVID-19.

Bangladesh will soon graduate from Least Developed Country status and is progressing toward becoming a middle-income country.

"I was pleased to see Sheikh Hasina's recent invitation to U.S. companies to invest in Bangladesh," he said.

Many U.S. businesses would like to expand in the region, and we are ready to help Bangladesh create a business climate.

The US Ambassador said Bangladesh meets international standards for humanitarian protection of the Rohingya refugees and continues to host them until a safe, voluntary, and dignified return to Burma is possible.

We collaborated in this effort in the hope that Rohingya would soon be able to return to their native land in a safe and dignified manner. The United States is ready to work with Bangladesh to transition from an emergency response to a more sustainable one, he added.

We want to work with the Government of Bangladesh and the rest of the international donor community to provide the refugees with better access to education, better opportunities to earn a livelihood, and greater security within the camps.














