Manipulators make sugar bitter

Although there is sufficient stock of sugar in the country, the sweetener has disappeared from the market after the government fixed its price.

Retailers say that it is not possible for them to sell loose sugar at Tk 84 per kg when the government fixed the price of sugar in packets at Tk89 per kg.

Traders stopped selling sugar.

An official of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission described the situation as a result of manipulation by some dishonest businessmen.

The commission will hold a meeting with the traders and dealers as soon as possible, he said.

The retail prices were effective from Sunday, September 25.

Retailers say that as it's not possible for them to sell sugar at the rate, they stopped selling it's also because mobile courts catch shopkeepers if they sell at higher price but the courts do nothing to big businessmen.

According to sources, on the pretext of 'wheat crisis', the price of flour has skyrocketed.

The syndicate of wheat merchants created an artificial crisis to increased the price of wheat for extra profit.

But the importers have enough stock of wheat to meet the demand.

In the wholesale market, the price of flour has increased from Tk 300 to Tk 400 per bag for 50 kg.

In the retail market flour price has even gone higher though there is no reason for any crisis as enough wheat had been imported.

The prices of bakery products have also skyrocketed.

Wheat traders alleged that the prices of flour increased after the importers increased the price of wheat.

They said that the wholesalers and the retailers were not at fault.

They also said that due to the Russia-Ukraine war, wheat was not imported to meet the demand.

That's why, they alleged that the wholesale price of wheat increased by about Tk 300 for 40 kg.

Quality flour in 50 kg bag is sold for Tk 2,400 or o Tk 2,450.

But low quality flour in 50 kg bag is sold for Tk 2,300 to Tk 2,350.

And further lower quality flour in 50 kg bag is being sold at Tk 2,250 up from Tk 1,800, just a month ago.

The wholesale price of flour is Tk 46 to Tk 48 per kg.

The price of flour has increased by Tk 300 to Tk 400 per 5 kg bag.

The National Consumer Protection Directorate called it as illegal to sell at high prices and demanded action for such violations.

Prices fixed by the Ministry of Commerce on September 22 had no impact on the market.

Price of palm super oil's maximum retail price was fixed at Tk 133 per litre, at Tk 128 per litre at the millgate and Tk 130 at the distributors' level.

Retailer Noor Islam said that the price of palm oil is on the decline. But it will take time to sell at the price fixed by the government.

Quality palm oil costs a consumer between Tk 135 and Tk 138 per litre.

On Saturday, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) said that palm oil was sold at previous higher price.

According to TCB, loose palm oil was sold for between Tk 126 and Tk 135 per litre and Super Palm Oil for Tk 145 to Tk 150 per litre.

The TCB report said that loose sugar was sold for between Tk 88 and Tk 90 per kg on Saturday.

Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Vice President SM Nazer Hossain demanded market monitoring by the government since essential prices were on the rise for long.











