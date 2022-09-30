British nat’l found dead in city hotel

A 60-year-old British national was found dead at a hotel in the capital's Uttara area on Thursday, said police.

The deceased was identified as Finlayson Dugald, who came to Bangladesh with a tourist visa and had been staying in 'Marino Hotel' in Sector No 4 on Road No 11 since September 20.

Hotel staff said Dugald's Chinese friend Dong Hao Peng knocked the door of his room but received no response around 10am.

Later, the door of the room No 108 was unlocked with a duplicate key and his body was found lying in the bathroom, they said .

Md Mamunur Rahman, sub-inspector of Uttara East Police Station, said on information they rushed to the spot and sent the body to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The foreigner might have died of sickness but the exact reason will be known after the postmortem, he said. -UNB















