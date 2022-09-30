Four held, belongings of elderly couple recovered

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four people from different parts of Chuadanga district in connection with the murder of an elderly couple in Alamdanga municipality on September 24.

The arrestees have been identified as Shahabul Haque, son of Bazlur Rahman, Rajib Hossain, son of Pintu Rahman, Bidyut Ali, son of Masud Ali, and Sakil Hossain, son of Taj Uddin of the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, cops carried out separate drives across the district and made the arrests, said Abdullah Al-Mamun, superintendent of Chuadanga Police.

Police also recovered hand bags, Tk 43,000 in cash, mobile phones and other belongings of the couple from the possession of the accused.

They will be produced in a court later in the day.

On September 24, Najir Uddin, 70, and his wife Farida Khatun, 60, were found murdered in their house in the Alamdanga municipality area of Chuadanga district.

Daliara Parvin Shila, daughter of the couple, lodged a complaint with Alamdanga police, following which an FIR for murder was filed. -UNB











