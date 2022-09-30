Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 September, 2022, 3:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Sylhet man held over ‘derogatory Facebook status’ on PM’s birthday

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

SYLHET, Sept 29: A 35-year old man was arrested in Jaintapur upazila of Sylhet on Thursday allegedly for making derogatory comment on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a Facebook post.
The arrestee was identified as Abdullah Al Mamun, son of Abdur Rahman from ward-7 of Nijpat union in the upazila.
Some local activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) caught him around 2 pm from near Chunahati Mosque on Sylhet-Tamabil highway and handed him over to police, said police.
According to police, on Wednesday Mamun in a Facebook post made derogatory comments on the PM on her 76th birthday which agitated the local Awami League and affiliate organisations' activists.
On Thursday, some BCL leaders including upazila committee leader Nehal Paul detained Mamun and handed him over to police, said Kazi Shahedul Islam, Sub-Inspector of the Jaintapur model police station.
Mamun is currently in police custody and a case will be registered in this regard upon receiving a complaint.
Md Liakat Ali, general secretary of Nijpat union AL committee, said he will lodge a complaint in this regard with police.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brac Migration Media Award goes to 16 journalists
Bangladesh Open University observes International Day
British nat’l found dead in city hotel
Four held, belongings of elderly couple recovered
Sylhet man held over ‘derogatory Facebook status’ on PM’s birthday
Atiqul requests PM for a playground in Mirpur 11
22 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
PU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Anupam Sen cuts the cake


Latest News
North Korea fires missile after Harris leaves South Korea
Bangladesh jumps 20 notches in e-participation, 8 in UN EGD indexes
Mass media should present all achievements: Hasan
World Cup 2022: Covid vaccinations not compulsory for fans, says Qatar
Outgoing IGP pays farewell call on president
US army commander assures Ukraine of further support
Shun street violence, come for negotiations: Planning Minister to political parties
Five SAFF women’s champs given warm reception at their Rangamati School
Child drowns in Barguna
Police prepared to thwart any possible militant attacks: DMP chief
Most Read News
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
India's top court permits women for abortion
Sheikh Hasina’s hard work for Golden Bangladesh
Niko graft case hearing deferred again
Freight train derails in Gazipur
Teesta river comprehensive management scheme
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft