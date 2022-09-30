Sylhet man held over ‘derogatory Facebook status’ on PM’s birthday

SYLHET, Sept 29: A 35-year old man was arrested in Jaintapur upazila of Sylhet on Thursday allegedly for making derogatory comment on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a Facebook post.

The arrestee was identified as Abdullah Al Mamun, son of Abdur Rahman from ward-7 of Nijpat union in the upazila.

Some local activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) caught him around 2 pm from near Chunahati Mosque on Sylhet-Tamabil highway and handed him over to police, said police.

According to police, on Wednesday Mamun in a Facebook post made derogatory comments on the PM on her 76th birthday which agitated the local Awami League and affiliate organisations' activists.

On Thursday, some BCL leaders including upazila committee leader Nehal Paul detained Mamun and handed him over to police, said Kazi Shahedul Islam, Sub-Inspector of the Jaintapur model police station.

Mamun is currently in police custody and a case will be registered in this regard upon receiving a complaint.

Md Liakat Ali, general secretary of Nijpat union AL committee, said he will lodge a complaint in this regard with police. -UNB













