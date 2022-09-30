22 test positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 29: A total of 22 people were tested positive for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours after testing 149 samples in 12 Covid-19 laboratories in the district.

The Covid-19 infection rate in the district hit almost 14.76 percent till Thursday morning.

With the diagnosis of 22 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients rose to 1, 28,929 in Chattogram district, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram told BSS.

At the same time, the number of healed Covid-19 patients reached 1, 27, 908 with the recovery of 11 more patients during the time.

The average recovery rate currently stands at 99.15 percent in Chattogram City and the district areas.

The number of casualties remained steady at 1,367 as no new death was reported during the time.

A total of 26 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here. -BSS











