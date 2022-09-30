Video
Hasina pioneer of women empowerment: Speaker

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Thursday said Sheikh Hasina has established Bangladesh as a glaring example for women's empowerment, women's rights and gender equality across the world.
"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a pioneer of women empowerment," she said while addressing a function arranged on the occasion of providing grants to smart women entrepreneurs in the city.
On the occasion of the 75th birth anniversary of Sheikh Hasina, the Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) project of Bangladesh Computer Council under the ICT Division organised the event at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre. In the function, the Speaker distributed a total of Tk 5 crore as grants among 1,000 smart women entrepreneurs. Each women entrepreneur was given Tk 50,000.
Dr Chaudhury said the women of Bangladesh have visibly advanced in every field today thanks to her (PM's) her tireless hard-work and visionary thoughts.
She said the PM has created a women-friendly e-commerce platform in the country to ensure the spontaneous participation of females from all walks of life. So, numerous women entrepreneurs are being created, she added. The Speaker said women are now getting the scope to be connected with e-commerce sitting at their homes in this digital Bangladesh.
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak presided over the function, while ICT (Sr) Secretary NM Zeaul Alam, president of the E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) Shomi Kaiser, president of Women and e-Commerce (WE) Nasima Akter Nisha and iDEA project director Md Altaf Hossain spoke on the occasion, said a Parliament's press release.    -UNB


