Friday, 30 September, 2022, 3:34 AM
16-yr-old killed in Savar bike accident

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

SAVAR, Sept 29: A 16-year-old boy riding a bike died while another riding pillion sustained injuries after their two-wheeler hit a road divider at cruise speed on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar.
The deceased was identified as Tuhin Mahmud Joy, a Class X student of Radio Colony Model School.
The accident occurred near Savar bus stand on Wednesday night, and the impact of the crash was such that it left Joy dead on the spot and Russel, 25, injured, said Subho Ahmed of Savar highway police. The injured was rushed to a nearby hospital.
"We have also handed over Joy's body to his family," he added.     -UNB


