

Chaotic egg market



According to a news report published in this daily on Wednesday, the price of chicken eggs has increased by around Tk 30 per dozen and broiler chicken has increased by Tk 10 to 180 per kg which was 170 per kg last week.



Both sadly and abominably, when consumers are already panting amid skyrocketing price of almost all daily essentials, the sinister attempt of destabilising egg market by a section of dubious traders is a painful reminder of the of apathy and mindlessness, country's helpless people get subject to.



The above scenarios of kitchen markets reveal how all government attempts to contain the organised syndicate of dishonest traders manipulating prices are repeatedly falling.



It is most unfortunate that rising prices of kitchen market essentials are pushing our middle and low-income people across the country to compromise with their daily eating habits.



Many consumers are returning empty handed from the local store and kitchen market.



Earlier we have expressed in various editorials that it is the common people who bear the brunt of artificial price hike of commodities that continues in the game of lame excuse between retailers and wholesalers.



Such abnormal and irrational regular price hike in the daily commodities simply exposes government's little control over organised dubious syndicates. And it also indicate to an all pervasive mismanagement and zero law enforcement by regulating bodies concerned by ignoring greater public interest.



The manner in which dishonest traders are toying with common people's hard earned money, already badly hit by a war triggering a global energy crisis is beyond our known words of criticism. With people's source of income, narrowed down due to a pandemic and war- such price hike of daily essentials is immortal and unacceptable.



Need of the hours is to urgently form a price monitoring committee to oversee that daily essentials are sold at fair price.



Price monitoring and regulatory authorities, coupled with law enforcers must act immediately to check prices of essential in the city's kitchen and wholesale market.



Round the clock market monitoring is a must to stop unscrupulous businessmen from hoarding daily essentials.



Moreover, the government must also consider reducing taxes and port charges to deter regular price hikes of essential imports.



Last of all, we urge government's concerned authority to take appropriate measures to restore discipline in the egg market.

