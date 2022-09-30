

Price hike weighs heavy on low income people



In addition to rising power and water prices, the price of cooking gas has increased. From one angle, there is a clear cost increase, but there is also questionable compensation. The working class and the non-working class should once more resolve this problematic question in light of this troubling reality. What is the general approach to overcoming the emergency? The general assurance and business of people in many professions are important in this period of emergency brought on by humans. Not everyone in the globe is in that state of mind about this situation.



According to the ILO's most recent study, the problem is expected to worsen.Going beyond the purchasing power of the average individual at the expense of basics is in no way, shape, or form adequate. People are being saddled with the responsibility of rising goods prices. The price of rice, beans, fish, meat, oil, vegetables, natural goods, sugar, salt, bread, and other staple foods has increased significantly. Due to the immensely profitable merchants, there are costs that common people are bearing heavily. People crowd around the TCB truck to buy goods at affordable prices.



Is there harmony, though? Shame also there. TCB's stacking trucks are currently running out since demand is greater than the available stock. As a result, many are coming back empty-handed. Working-class people have flocked there in droves because they can buy goods in TCB trucks at quite affordable prices. Approximately 170 tons of TCB goods are regularly delivered to better areas of Dhaka. Before TCB trucks, only low-wage workers would gather to shop for cheap daily supplies. They included day laborers, cart or vehicle drivers, as well as certain in-house experts.



But right now, people from that class are also rushing to buy products along that line. The epidemic has caused several people and small businesses to lose their jobs throughout the nation. Our economy is directly affected by its effects. Right now, the focus is on the endurance struggle. Working-class people are in dire waterways in this bizarre and unusual situation that emerged from the Coronavirus period. To monitor the costs of basic goods and ensure that they are being sold at fixed prices, it is crucial to establish advisory groups for ware cost checking across all business sectors. Market monitoring is also essential.By preventing the rise in prices of essential goods, the government should play a significant role in ensuring that the average citizen of the country can live a little better.



The daily product market may be on fire at the point where the average individual struggles to balance money and use. The market fire should be handled by the public authorities initially. The Customer Relationship of Bangladesh (Taxi) must play a more significant role in defending the rights of consumers. In any case, the essential question could be how much the Taxi can save in terms of purchasing privileges. Therefore, everyone should work together in this manner. Do consumers notice any similarities between the price of the item they find when searching and the value list provided by governmental entities? This question has a negative response.Additionally distinctive are the value structures of the TCB, Division of Agrarian Advertising, and City Company. In the retail sector, there are no similarities across businesses in terms of the prices of everyday goods.



Once more, different business sectors are selling the same thing at different prices. Consequently, confusion is created regarding the prices of everyday commodities that are recorded by governmental institutions. Government policymakers thus have no notion of what the object is worth. However, the observation offices have a challenge in managing responsibilities for looking out. Customers are sliding into this risky situation with market charges as a result of deception.They can see that there is no justification in the item's authority cost breakdown. The inquiry is, the reason for this irregularity? Why don't government departments coordinate more?



The public authority offices should draw up a cost list that is regularly updated by the market. They should also address the issue of how goods used daily are priced differently in each market in the city. The product price list should be consistent with the price list published by government organizations in each market. In this context, supervision organizations must act more proactively. If an additional price is removed from the official pricing list, legal action must be taken against the offending vendor.

The writer is an undergraduate student at the Department of Public Administration, Comilla University, and Vice-President of Comilla University Research Society (CoURS).

















