3 crushed under train in 3 dists

Three men have been crushed under train in separate incidents in three districts- Dinajpur, Natore and Naogaon, in four days.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A man was crushed under a train in Birampur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Momotaj Hossain, 47, son of late Nazir Uddin, a resident of Begumpur Village under Birampur Municipality.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Parbatipur GRP Police Station (PS) AKM Nurul Islam said the Dhaka-bound Kurigram Express Train ran over him in Begumpur crossing area in the morning when Momotaj was passing through the railway line, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene, the OC added.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A young man was crushed under a train in Bagatipara Upazila of the district at dawn on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Russell Ali, 22, son of Jamir Uddin, a resident of Islampur Village in the upazila. He worked in Pran Company in Natore.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Russell came to visit his village home on vacation recently.

However, the Dhaka-bound Ekata Express Train from Dinajpur hit him on the railway line next to his house in Islampur area at around 4am, leaving the youth dead on the spot.

Later on, the family members recovered his body and brought it to the house.

Bagatipara Model PS OC Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: A man was crushed under a train in Raninagar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mir Hossain, 45, a resident of Simba Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, a Khulna-bound train hit the man in Raninagar Rail Station area in the afternoon while he was crossing the rail line, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Santahar Railway PS OC Sakyul Azam confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.











