Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 September, 2022, 3:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

3 crushed under train in 3 dists

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondents

Three men have been crushed under train in separate incidents in three districts- Dinajpur, Natore and Naogaon, in four days.
BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A man was crushed under a train in Birampur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Momotaj Hossain, 47, son of late Nazir Uddin, a resident of Begumpur Village under Birampur Municipality.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Parbatipur GRP Police Station (PS) AKM Nurul Islam said the Dhaka-bound Kurigram Express Train ran over him in Begumpur crossing area in the morning when Momotaj was passing through the railway line, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene, the OC added.
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A young man was crushed under a train in Bagatipara Upazila of the district at dawn on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Russell Ali, 22, son of Jamir Uddin, a resident of Islampur Village in the upazila. He worked in Pran Company in Natore.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Russell came to visit his village home on vacation recently.
However, the Dhaka-bound Ekata Express Train from Dinajpur hit him on the railway line next to his house in Islampur area at around 4am, leaving the youth dead on the spot.
Later on, the family members recovered his body and brought it to the house.
Bagatipara Model PS OC Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: A man was crushed under a train in Raninagar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Mir Hossain, 45, a resident of Simba Village in the upazila.
According to local sources, a Khulna-bound train hit the man in Raninagar Rail Station area in the afternoon while he was crossing the rail line, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.
Santahar Railway PS OC Sakyul Azam confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The World Heart Day was observed in Bogura Town on Thursday
3 crushed under train in 3 dists
2,000 Hindu families receive clothes
Six minors drown in four dists
Two held with gold bars in Meherpur
Kids suffer for dirty water on school ground at Kamalganj
Two die from snakebite in Naogaon
Lightning strike kills four people in four districts


Latest News
North Korea fires missile after Harris leaves South Korea
Bangladesh jumps 20 notches in e-participation, 8 in UN EGD indexes
Mass media should present all achievements: Hasan
World Cup 2022: Covid vaccinations not compulsory for fans, says Qatar
Outgoing IGP pays farewell call on president
US army commander assures Ukraine of further support
Shun street violence, come for negotiations: Planning Minister to political parties
Five SAFF women’s champs given warm reception at their Rangamati School
Child drowns in Barguna
Police prepared to thwart any possible militant attacks: DMP chief
Most Read News
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
India's top court permits women for abortion
Sheikh Hasina’s hard work for Golden Bangladesh
Niko graft case hearing deferred again
Freight train derails in Gazipur
Teesta river comprehensive management scheme
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft