Friday, 30 September, 2022, 3:33 AM
2,000 Hindu families receive clothes

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Sept 29: Clothes and gifts were distributed among 2,000 poor Hindu families in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
These gifts were distributed in Madhavpur Union Parishad hall room of the upazila on Tuesday afternoon on the occasion of the Durga Puja.
Madhavpur Union Parishad Chairman Asid Ali distributed these gifts among the people at a programme presided over by Madavpur Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Lakshi Narayan Singh.
The programme was conducted by Saiful Islam Salman.


