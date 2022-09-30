Video
Home Countryside

Six minors drown in four dists

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondents

Six minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Patuakhali, Kurigram, Khagrachhari and Naogaon, in two days.
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A minor child drowned in a pond in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Bushra Akhter, 2, daughter of Abul Basha Mridha, a resident of Mahishadi Village under Naumala Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Bushra fell down in a pond nearby the house in the afternoon while her family members were unaware of it.
Later on, her unconscious body was found floating in the pond.
The family members rescued her and took to a local hospital, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A minor child drowned in a pond in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Miraj Babu, 3, son of Saheb Ali, a resident of Sarkarpara Village in the upazila.
According to local sources, Miraj Babu fell down in a pond behind their house in the afternoon while he was playing near its bank.
Later on, family members recovered his body from the pond.
DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: Two minor children drowned in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased were identified as two-and-a-half-year-old Farhan Hossain, son of Md Kamal Hossain, and Nusrat Jahan, 2, daughter of Nur Alam, residents of Muslim Para area under Kobakhali Union in the upazila. They were relatives.  
Ward No. 1 Union Parishad (UP) Member Md Abdul Alim said Farhan and Nusrat were playing on the bank of a pond nearby the house at around 11am. At one stage, they fell down in the pond.
Sensing the matter, the neighbours rescued them and rushed to Dighinala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead, the UP member added.
Deputy Assistant Community Medical Officer of the hospital Promesh Chakma confirmed the incident, adding that the children had died before being taken to the hospital.
MANDA, NAOGAON: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Manda Upazila of the district on Monday.
A minor girl drowned in a pond in Moinam Union of the upazila in the morning.
The deceased was identified as Megha Akhter, 5, daughter of Anik Hasan Rubel, a resident of Mollapara Village in the union.
The deceased's father Anik Hasan Rubel said Megha along with her mother went to visit her maternal grandparents' house in Durgapur Village under the same union a couple of days back.
However, she fell in a pond there at around 10am while playing beside it, and drowned.
Later on, the relatives and the locals recovered her body from the pond after a long search.
Moinam UP Chairman Anisur Rahman confirmed the incident.
On the other hand, a minor boy drowned in a pond in Tentulia Union of the upazila on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Asadul Islam, 2, son of Alamgir Hossain, a resident of Pirakoir Village under the union.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Asadul fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while his family members were unaware of it.
Later on, the family members recovered his body from the pond.
Tentulia UP Chairman Mokhlesur Rahman Kamrul confirmed the incident.


