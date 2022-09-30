Two held with gold bars in Meherpur

MEHERPUR, Sept 29: Police on Wednesday arrested two people along with gold bars from Sadar Upazila of the district.

The arrested are Masud Rana, 24, hailing from Narayanganj District ,and Kaniz Fatema, 40, hailing from Magbazar area in Dhaka.

Officer-in-Charge of Meherpur Sadar Police Station Rafiqul Islam said a patrol team frisked Masud and Fatema in front of Jotsna Bakery in the town considering them suspicious and found six gold bars.

He said the value of the gold bars is estimated at Tk 46.80 lakh.

During initial interrogation, the duo admitted that they were smuggling those gold into India through Meherpur border with the help of a local UP member.

A case was filed against the arrested people with the police station in this regard, the OC added.











