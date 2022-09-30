Video
Kids suffer for dirty water on school ground at Kamalganj

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

The water-logged Kamalganj Upazila Parishad KG School ground. photo: observer



KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Sept 29: The ground of Upazila Parishad KG School in Kamalganj Upazila of the district is under dirty water. Students of the school are suffering as they have to walk through it for entering classrooms.
The roof of the school building has also been deplorable. Rain water drops down through it.
Due to several days' non-stop rainfall, the school ground has been full of foul water as waste water of Zilla Parishad auditorium and rain water receded to the school ground in the absence of water-passing drain.
The serious stagnation of filthy water has been due to lack of water-passing system, sources concerned said.
The Zilla Parishad auditorium was built about four years back. Since then, the waste water from the auditorium has been getting onto the school ground; most students are not going to the school taking trouble.
School authorities informed the upazila administration of the water stagnation and asked for introducing water passing system and earth-filling of the ground.
A visit found heaps of waste in front of the school gate and on entire ground.
There are about 70 students from play to fifth grades in the school. They were seen walking on bricks set to the school building.
Water of the auditorium and the road gets stranded into the school ground. Also students are deprived of regular sporting.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, students of the school said, "We have to come to school every day by walking through dirty water. Our uniforms become filthy daily. At tiffin time, we can't play. But we see students of our neighbour government primary school playing."   
Guardians said, "Our babies have to walk in dirty water. After school closing, we have to wait for them on the road. We requested upazila administration so that they manage the water passing."
Principal of the school HM Khaledur Rahman said, "We have informed verbally the former upazila nirbahi officer (UNO). But it did not work. Now we will apply to the current UNO for water extraction, and hope he will address it."
UNO Sifat Uddin and president of the school said, "It was not known to me why the school ground is in stranded water. None informed me. If the head teacher applies, the upazila administration will take necessary steps quickly."


