Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 September, 2022, 3:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two die from snakebite in Naogaon

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent

NAOGAON, Sept 29: Two people have died from snakebite in separate incidents in Dhamoirhat and Patnitala upazilas of the district in two days.
A woman was killed after being bitten by a venomous snake in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Panna Rahman, 45, wife of Manju Rahman, a resident of Chakmoiram Village.
Mahadi Masnad, son of the deceased, said a venomous snake bit his mother after Asr prayer, which left her critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Joypurhat Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred the woman to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) as there was no anti-venom in the Joypurhat Hospital. Later on, Panna died at the SZRMCH while undergoing treatment.
SZRMCH Deputy Director Abdul Wadud said the condition of the patient had deteriorated before she was taken to the hospital. They could have saved her life if she had been taken there in time.
On the other hand, a man was killed after being bitten by a snake in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Taposh Mohanta, 35, son of Santosh Mohanta, a resident of Nazirpur.
Patnitala Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Abdul Ahad Rahad said a venomous snake bit him when Taposh was walking around his house.
Locals rescued him in critical condition and immediately took him to Patnitala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the man to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) as his condition deteriorated further.
Later on, Taposh died on the way to the RMCH at around 6:30pm.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The World Heart Day was observed in Bogura Town on Thursday
3 crushed under train in 3 dists
2,000 Hindu families receive clothes
Six minors drown in four dists
Two held with gold bars in Meherpur
Kids suffer for dirty water on school ground at Kamalganj
Two die from snakebite in Naogaon
Lightning strike kills four people in four districts


Latest News
North Korea fires missile after Harris leaves South Korea
Bangladesh jumps 20 notches in e-participation, 8 in UN EGD indexes
Mass media should present all achievements: Hasan
World Cup 2022: Covid vaccinations not compulsory for fans, says Qatar
Outgoing IGP pays farewell call on president
US army commander assures Ukraine of further support
Shun street violence, come for negotiations: Planning Minister to political parties
Five SAFF women’s champs given warm reception at their Rangamati School
Child drowns in Barguna
Police prepared to thwart any possible militant attacks: DMP chief
Most Read News
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
India's top court permits women for abortion
Sheikh Hasina’s hard work for Golden Bangladesh
Niko graft case hearing deferred again
Freight train derails in Gazipur
Teesta river comprehensive management scheme
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft