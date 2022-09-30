Two die from snakebite in Naogaon

NAOGAON, Sept 29: Two people have died from snakebite in separate incidents in Dhamoirhat and Patnitala upazilas of the district in two days.

A woman was killed after being bitten by a venomous snake in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Panna Rahman, 45, wife of Manju Rahman, a resident of Chakmoiram Village.

Mahadi Masnad, son of the deceased, said a venomous snake bit his mother after Asr prayer, which left her critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Joypurhat Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred the woman to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) as there was no anti-venom in the Joypurhat Hospital. Later on, Panna died at the SZRMCH while undergoing treatment.

SZRMCH Deputy Director Abdul Wadud said the condition of the patient had deteriorated before she was taken to the hospital. They could have saved her life if she had been taken there in time.

On the other hand, a man was killed after being bitten by a snake in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Taposh Mohanta, 35, son of Santosh Mohanta, a resident of Nazirpur.

Patnitala Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Abdul Ahad Rahad said a venomous snake bit him when Taposh was walking around his house.

Locals rescued him in critical condition and immediately took him to Patnitala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the man to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) as his condition deteriorated further.

Later on, Taposh died on the way to the RMCH at around 6:30pm.















