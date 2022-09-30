Lightning strike kills four people in four districts

Four people including a woman have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in four districts- Noakhali, Chapainawabganj, Laxmipur and Kurigram, in four days.

NOAKHALI: A fisherman was killed and two others were injured by lightning strike in Harani Union under Hatiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Jillal Hossain, 37, son of Abdul Khaleq, a resident of Charjagbandhu Village in Kamalnagar Upazila of Laxmipur District.

The identities of the injured could not be known immediately.

According to local sources, Jillal Hossain along with two other fishermen was catching fish in Chairman Ghat area under Harani Union in Hatiya Upazila at around 2:15pm. At that time, thunderbolt struck on them, leaving Jillal dead on the spot and two others injured.

Being informed, police recovered his body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.

The injured were admitted to Noakhali General Hospital.

Hatiya Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Kanchan Kanti Das confirmed the incident.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A housewife was killed by lightning strike in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Lalmon Begum, 37, wife of Bablu Ali, a resident of Namojagannathpur area under Durlavpur Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that Lalmon Begum went to fetch cattle behind her house. At that time, thunderbolt struck on her, leaving the woman dead on the spot.

Later on, the family members recovered her body from the scene.

LAXMIPUR: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Hanif, 50, a resident of Kalkini area under Kamalnagar Upazila in the district.

It was learnt that Hanif was working in a field in Andharmaki Village under Sadar Upazila in the afternoon.

Suddenly, thunderbolt struck on him, leaving the man dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the field.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A man was killed by lightning strike in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shahidul Islam, 45, a resident of Ramdas Dhaniram Kanipara Village under Ulipur Municipality.

According to local sources, Shahidul Islam was working in a field next to his house in the afternoon. At that time, thunderbolt struck on him, leaving the man critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shahidul Islam dead.

Physician of the hospital Dr Mouni Sen Gupta confirmed the matter.

NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: A man was killed by lightning strike in Nandail Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Harun Ar Rashid, 55, son of late Abdul Alim, a resident of Fulbaria Village under Chandipasha Union in the upazila. He was a farmer by profession.

Local sources said Harun Ar Rashid was sitting under a tree next to his house at around 3:30pm during rain. At that time, thunderbolt struck on him, leaving the farmer critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Nandail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Harun Ar Rashid dead.

Local Union Parishad Member Billal Mia confirmed the incident.











