Friday, 30 September, 2022, 3:32 AM
Home Countryside

Thrust on social harmony among all religions for accelerating country’s development

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Sept 29: Speakers at a function here on Thursday underscored the need for promoting social harmony among all religions for accelerating country's overall development.
"The importance of communal harmony in establishing peace in human society is immense", they said.
They made the comments while they were addressing a post rally discussion meeting on Social harmony at the auditorium of Zilla Parishad in the town on Thursday morning.
District administration arranged the discussion as a part of the programmes of social harmony assembly.
Presided over by deputy commissioner (DC) Oliur Rahman, the function was also addressed, among others, by Gobindganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdul Latif Pradhan, Mayor of Gaibandha Municipality  Md. Matlubour Rahman, District Puja Celebration Parishad  President Paresh Chandra Sarkar, President of District Hindu Buddhist-Christian Unity Council Ranjit Baksi Surya, retired principal Mazhar-ul Mannan, cultural personality Zahurul Qayyum, heroic Freedom Fighter Mahmudul Haque Shahzada, Journalist KM Rezaul Haque, Maulana Kazi Hossain. Maulana Zobair Ahmed, Kalipad Murkhaji and Emily Hembram.
Communal harmony develops patience, tolerance, compassion and respect among people. With the sincere efforts of all, the country and the nation ascend to the pinnacle of development", they also said.
DC Oliur Rahman, in his speech, said Bangladesh has set a bright instance of communal harmony in the world as people of all faiths are now living in the country amid peace and tranquility.
The present government under the prudent and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is pledged to establish communal harmony in the society, the DC also said.
A few days later, the Hindu community will celebrate Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the community; so, the DC urged all to be careful so that no one can destroy the communal harmony by damaging puja mandaps and its idols.
In this context, the DC also emphasized maintaining the communal harmony in the society anyhow.


