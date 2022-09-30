3 electrocuted in 3 districts

A minor child and two men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Kurigram, Gaibandha and Feni, in three days.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A minor boy was electrocuted in Bhurungamari Upazila on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Jobayer Hossain, 5, son of Manzurul Islam, a resident of Pashchim Bhothat Village under Bhurungamari Union.

Local sources said Jobayer came in contact with live electricity while he was playing at a neighbouring house in the morning, which left the boy dead on the spot.

GAIBANDHA: A farmer was electrocuted in Sundarganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mohubar Rahman, 52, a resident of Madhya Tarapur.

Local sources said Mohubar came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was working behind his house, which left him seriously injured.

The family members rescued him and took to Sundarganj Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead.

FENI: A young man was electrocuted in the district town early Monday.

The deceased was identified as Saidul Islam Raju, 25, son of Muktar Hossain, hailed from Mirsharai of Chattogram.

Raju came in contact with a live electric wire at early hours while he was working in a temple in Feni Town, which left him seriously injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and took him to Feni Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.











