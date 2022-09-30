Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 September, 2022, 3:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

3 electrocuted in 3 districts

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondents

A minor child and two men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Kurigram, Gaibandha and Feni, in three days.
BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A minor boy was electrocuted in Bhurungamari Upazila on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Jobayer Hossain, 5, son of Manzurul Islam, a resident of Pashchim Bhothat Village under Bhurungamari Union.
Local sources said Jobayer came in contact with live electricity while he was playing at a neighbouring house in the morning, which left the boy dead on the spot.
GAIBANDHA: A farmer was electrocuted in Sundarganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Mohubar Rahman, 52, a resident of Madhya Tarapur.
Local sources said Mohubar came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was working behind his house, which left him seriously injured.
The family members rescued him and took to Sundarganj Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead.
FENI: A young man was electrocuted in the district town early Monday.
The deceased was identified as Saidul Islam Raju, 25, son of Muktar Hossain, hailed from Mirsharai of Chattogram.
Raju came in contact with a live electric wire at early hours while he was working in a temple in Feni Town, which left him seriously injured.
Later on, locals rescued the injured and took him to Feni Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The World Heart Day was observed in Bogura Town on Thursday
3 crushed under train in 3 dists
2,000 Hindu families receive clothes
Six minors drown in four dists
Two held with gold bars in Meherpur
Kids suffer for dirty water on school ground at Kamalganj
Two die from snakebite in Naogaon
Lightning strike kills four people in four districts


Latest News
North Korea fires missile after Harris leaves South Korea
Bangladesh jumps 20 notches in e-participation, 8 in UN EGD indexes
Mass media should present all achievements: Hasan
World Cup 2022: Covid vaccinations not compulsory for fans, says Qatar
Outgoing IGP pays farewell call on president
US army commander assures Ukraine of further support
Shun street violence, come for negotiations: Planning Minister to political parties
Five SAFF women’s champs given warm reception at their Rangamati School
Child drowns in Barguna
Police prepared to thwart any possible militant attacks: DMP chief
Most Read News
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
India's top court permits women for abortion
Sheikh Hasina’s hard work for Golden Bangladesh
Niko graft case hearing deferred again
Freight train derails in Gazipur
Teesta river comprehensive management scheme
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft