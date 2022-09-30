Video
Friday, 30 September, 2022, 3:32 AM
Home Foreign News

North Korea fires third ballistic missile

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

SEOUL, Sept 29: North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile, Seoul's military said Thursday, in what was Pyongyang's third launch in less than a week, which came just hours after US Vice President Kamala Harris left South Korea.
"North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, referring to the waters more commonly known as the Sea of Japan.
Japan's coast guard also confirmed a possible ballistic missile launch from North Korea, citing information from Tokyo's defence ministry.
While in South Korea, Harris toured the country's heavily fortified border with the nuclear-armed North, part of a trip aimed at strengthening the security alliance with Seoul.
Speaking at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), Harris said US commitment to South Korea's defence was "ironclad", adding that the allies were "aligned" in their response to the growing threat posed by the North's weapons programs.    -AFP








