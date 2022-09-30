Video
Lebanon fails to elect president as political crisis deepens

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

BEIRUT, Sept 29: Lebanon's parliament failed to elect a new president after a first round of voting Thursday amid deep divisions over a replacement for Michel Aoun whose term expires next month.
A majority of lawmakers cast blank ballots, suggesting the election process is likely to drag on, an outcome Lebanon can ill afford as it wrestles with a crippling financial crisis.
Speaker Nabih Berri said he would call a new session of parliament "when an agreement is reached on the next president" -- a process that could take months in a country where constitutional deadlines are routinely missed.
Thursday's session was attended by 122 of parliament's 128 members, of whom 66 cast blank ballots.
Christian politician Michel Moawad, the son of former president Rene Moawad, emerged as the front-runner but his 36 votes fell well short of the 86 needed to win in the first round.
Under Lebanon's longstanding confessional power-sharing system, the presidency is reserved for a Maronite Christian. A walkout by some MPs meant there was no second round of voting.
Deep divisions among lawmakers have raised fears Lebanon could be left without a president after Aoun's mandate expires at the end of October. The incumbent's own election in 2016 came after a 29-month vacancy at the presidential palace as lawmakers made 45 failed attempts to reach consensus on a candidate. A statement by Aoun's office said the president was "satisfied with the launch of the electoral process" and expressed hopes parliament would continue to meet to elect a president within the constitutional timeframe.    -AFP







