Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 September, 2022, 3:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Misfiring Mane headlines Bayern's woes ahead of Leverkusen clash

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich's French defender Lucas Hernandez (R) and teammates celebrating. photo: AFP

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich's French defender Lucas Hernandez (R) and teammates celebrating. photo: AFP

BERLIN, SEPT 29: Bayern Munich's history of success in German football can often see the term "crisis" thrown around the moment points are dropped, but with the team sitting fifth in the Bundesliga after seven games, there is little doubt all is not well.
Bayern host Bayer Leverkusen on Friday night winless since mid-August, an unfamiliar position for a club which is vying for 11 titles in a row.
Bayern's struggles are mirrored by those of the misfiring Sadio Mane, with the summer arrival goalless in five matches after scoring five times in his opening six games.
Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic has backed the summer arrival to rekindle his early season form, saying the former Liverpool striker "needs a bit of time to get used to the Bundesliga".
"I know what it's like to arrive as a newcomer in a team, in another country, another city, a slightly different football culture," Salihamidzic, who moved from his native Bosnia to play for Hamburg as a 15-year-old, told Germany's Sportbild.
"Sadio is in this process, everything will soon be more familiar to him and we will soon see that on the pitch."
Bayern president Herbert Hainer promised on Wednesday "we'll see a whole different team on Friday - and a winning team too", saying his side "will step on the gas" against the visiting Leverkusen.
Munich's opponents on Friday are also going through a rough patch, with the visitors having won just one from seven to start the season to sit in 15th alongside an early German Cup exit.
Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann hailed as a potential 10-year coach at the club even before winning the Bundesliga title last year, is going through the toughest time, overseeing Bayern's longest winless run in more than two decades.
Never a good omen, Salihamidzic told the media on Wednesday that Nagelsmann "is under no internal pressure at all" at the club despite the team sitting five points behind leaders Union Berlin.
However, the looming presence of the suddenly jobless Thomas Tuchel - born just an hour away in the Bavarian town of Kulmbach - will give the trigger-happy Munich hierarchy plenty to think about.
Typical of the Swiss coach's understated nature, Fischer extended his contract with Union Berlin on Wednesday to limited fanfare.
Fischer, who extended for an undisclosed period alongside assistant coach Markus Hoffmann, took over Union in the summer of 2018, with the never-promoted club sitting in the middle of the second division.
Fischer, who won the Swiss league twice and the cup once with Basel, took Union to the first division in his first season in charge, before guiding them to 11th, seventh and fifth in subsequent top-flight seasons.
After seven matchdays, Union currently sit first in the Bundesliga table.
"What we have been able to experience together over the last few years is incredible," said Fischer.
"I find it hard to put into words. As I have often said, I feel very much at home at Union."
Union Berlin play away at Frankfurt on Saturday afternoon.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
McIlroy calls for unity in men's golf after 'ugly year'
Misfiring Mane headlines Bayern's woes ahead of Leverkusen clash
France great Henry fears VAR killing 'joy' of football
Arsenal, PSG into Women's Champions League group stage
PSG host ambitious Nice as stars return to Ligue 1 action
Qatar says World Cup fans do not need Covid vaccination
Hotel InterContinental becomes BFF's hospitality partner
National Youth Hockey begins


Latest News
North Korea fires missile after Harris leaves South Korea
Bangladesh jumps 20 notches in e-participation, 8 in UN EGD indexes
Mass media should present all achievements: Hasan
World Cup 2022: Covid vaccinations not compulsory for fans, says Qatar
Outgoing IGP pays farewell call on president
US army commander assures Ukraine of further support
Shun street violence, come for negotiations: Planning Minister to political parties
Five SAFF women’s champs given warm reception at their Rangamati School
Child drowns in Barguna
Police prepared to thwart any possible militant attacks: DMP chief
Most Read News
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
Sheikh Hasina’s hard work for Golden Bangladesh
India's top court permits women for abortion
Niko graft case hearing deferred again
Freight train derails in Gazipur
Teesta river comprehensive management scheme
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft