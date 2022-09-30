Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 September, 2022, 3:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

France great Henry fears VAR killing 'joy' of football

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

LONDON, SEPT 29: Thierry Henry believes the time taken to reach decisions using VAR is killing the "joy" of football.
Henry, a World Cup winner with France in 1998, said Wednesday he had no problems with the technology in principle but was frustrated by the speed of reviews compared to other sports.
The 45-year-old, Arsenal's record goal-scorer, thinks that VAR is causing fresh controversies and not reducing arguments about refereeing decisions.
"In football we're still behind, we have so much to learn," Henry told the Leaders Week sport business conference in London.
"What I can see in American football, in rugby, in cricket or whatever it is, tennis, it's instant."
Henry, now the assistant coach of the Belgium national side, added: "With VAR, what I get annoyed with is it's not quick enough. Then it's still the decision of someone in a truck or wherever they are, because it's not VAR that makes the decision, VAR is just there to recall the situation."
"What we want to see is the game going on," he said. "Another thing that's very difficult for me is I used to score goals as a player. Sometimes (now) you don't even know if you need to jump.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
McIlroy calls for unity in men's golf after 'ugly year'
Misfiring Mane headlines Bayern's woes ahead of Leverkusen clash
France great Henry fears VAR killing 'joy' of football
Arsenal, PSG into Women's Champions League group stage
PSG host ambitious Nice as stars return to Ligue 1 action
Qatar says World Cup fans do not need Covid vaccination
Hotel InterContinental becomes BFF's hospitality partner
National Youth Hockey begins


Latest News
North Korea fires missile after Harris leaves South Korea
Bangladesh jumps 20 notches in e-participation, 8 in UN EGD indexes
Mass media should present all achievements: Hasan
World Cup 2022: Covid vaccinations not compulsory for fans, says Qatar
Outgoing IGP pays farewell call on president
US army commander assures Ukraine of further support
Shun street violence, come for negotiations: Planning Minister to political parties
Five SAFF women’s champs given warm reception at their Rangamati School
Child drowns in Barguna
Police prepared to thwart any possible militant attacks: DMP chief
Most Read News
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
Sheikh Hasina’s hard work for Golden Bangladesh
India's top court permits women for abortion
Niko graft case hearing deferred again
Freight train derails in Gazipur
Teesta river comprehensive management scheme
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft