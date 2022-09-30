Video
Arsenal, PSG into Women's Champions League group stage

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Ajax's Dutch forward Chasity Grant (L), Arsenal's Australian forward Caitlin Foord (C) and Ajax's Dutch defender Liza van der Most (R) fights for the ball during the UEFA Champions League women's second round football match between Ajax Amsterdam and Arsenal FC at De Toekomst sports complex in Amsterdam, on September 28, 2022. photo: AFP

Ajax's Dutch forward Chasity Grant (L), Arsenal's Australian forward Caitlin Foord (C) and Ajax's Dutch defender Liza van der Most (R) fights for the ball during the UEFA Champions League women's second round football match between Ajax Amsterdam and Arsenal FC at De Toekomst sports complex in Amsterdam, on September 28, 2022. photo: AFP

PARIS, SEPT 29: Dutch international striker Vivianne Miedema scored the only goal as Arsenal reached the Women's Champions League group stages with a 1-0 win over Ajax on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old Miedema found the net with a 20-yard strike in the 51st minute in the Netherlands to secure a 3-2 aggregate win after the first leg of their qualifier had ended 2-2.
Arsenal, whose only Champions League title came in 2007, join already-qualified holders and eight-time winners Lyon, Barcelona, Chelsea and Wolfsburg in the group stage.
Also going through on Wednesday were Paris Saint-Germain who claimed a 2-0 win at Swedish club Hacken in Gothenburg for a 4-1 aggregate win.
Lieke Martens and Kadidiatou Diani scored second-half goals for the French side who have twice been runners-up in the competition. Both Martens and Diani had also been on the scoresheet in the first leg.
Real Madrid, who made the quarter-finals last season, booked their place with a 2-1 win over Rosenborg for a 5-1 aggregate win.
Madrid fell behind on the night after just eight minutes when Emilie Nautnes scored.
However, Caroline Weir, who scored twice against former club Manchester City in the previous round, pulled the Spaniards level on 48 minutes with Athenea del Castillo hitting the winner just after the hour mark.
Slavia Prague became the first Czech team to reach the group stage after edging out Valur of Iceland 1-0 after a goalless first leg.    -AFP


