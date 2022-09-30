Video
PSG host ambitious Nice as stars return to Ligue 1 action

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe. photo: AFP

PARIS, SEPT 29: Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain welcome Nice to the Parc des Princes on Saturday as coach Christophe Galtier faces his former club for the first time since moving to the capital.
PSG failed to score in three meetings with Nice last season, including during their surprise French Cup exit, but have been finding the net for fun this term.
The front three of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi have 27 goals between them already this campaign and all of the trio also scored for their countries during the recent international break.
Despite a flying start to their Ligue 1 title defence with seven wins and one draw, Galtier's men only boast a two-point lead over rivals Marseille.
The southerners could take top spot on Friday when they visit Angers.
PSG will be hoping for a routine victory ahead of their top-of-the-table Group H clash at Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Nice, backed by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, were expecting to challenge for the top three this season after a transfer window which saw Kasper Schmeichel, Aaron Ramsey and Ross Barkley among the players to arrive at the Allianz Riviera.
But under new coach Lucien Favre, in his second spell in charge, the ambitious club have mustered just two wins in eight matches and sit only two points clear of the relegation zone.
Marseille, meanwhile, have prospered under new boss Igor Tudor and remain unbeaten.
Alexis Sanchez has scored four goals in seven league appearances since his move from Inter Milan and on-loan Arsenal player Nuno Tavares has netted three times from full-back.
OM, without a French league title since 2010, have given themselves an outside chance of stunning PSG and going one better than last season's runner-up finish.
Elsewhere this weekend, third-placed Lorient bid for a fifth successive win when they host Lille on Sunday.
Lens will put their unbeaten record on the line against a Lyon side looking to avoid a fourth straight defeat following a strong start to the season.    -AFP


