Hotel InterContinental becomes BFF's hospitality partner

Hotel InterContinental has become the hospitality partner of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) ahead of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers, said a press release.

In this regards, an agreement signing ceremony between BFF and Hotel InterContinental was held on Thursday at Paarl room of Hotel InterContinental in the city.

BFF's president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, BFF's vice president Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan (Manik), BFF's member Imtiaz Ahmed, BFF's general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, Hotel InterContinental Dhaka's in-charge hotel operation Rezwan Maruf and director of finance business support Kamal Hossain Morshed, were among others, present in the signing ceremony.

The AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers will be held from October 5-9 at Birshreshtah Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

Apart from host Bangladesh, U-17 football teams of Yemen, Singapore and Bhutan will take part in the tournament.
















