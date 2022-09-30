Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 September, 2022, 3:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

National Youth Hockey begins

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Al Arafah Islami Bank 27th National Youth Hockey has begun today (Thursday) through Dhaka venue with two matches were held on the opening day (Thursday) at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in the city.
In the day's opening match, Dhaka district, rode on brilliant hat-trick by Mohammad Emon and Tanjil Rahman, thrashed Shariatpur district by 13-0 goals.
Apart from Emon and Tanjil Rahman's hat-trick with three goals, Rafiul Haque and Nazmus Sabid struck twice apiece while Sihab Hossain, Pavel Hossain Pappu and Sharukh Mia Siyam netted one goal each for the winners' in the one-sided affairs.
In the day's second match, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan also registered a massive victory when they crushed Narayanganj district by 12-0 goals also held at the same venue.
Earlier, Bangladesh Hockey Federation's (BHF) president and Chief of Air Staff Shaikh Abdul Hannan BBP, BUP, NSWC FAWC, PSC formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest.
Al Arafa Islami Bank Limited's chairman, board of directors, Alhaj Selim Rahman and managing director and chief executive officer Forman R Chowdhury were present there as special guests.
The competition is being held with the participation of fifty seven teams including fifty two district teams, four educational boards and BKSP at nine venues across the country in phases.
The nine venues are Dhaka, Mymensingh, Narail, Faridpur, Khulna Cumilla, Chattogram, Dinajpur and Joypurhat.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
McIlroy calls for unity in men's golf after 'ugly year'
Misfiring Mane headlines Bayern's woes ahead of Leverkusen clash
France great Henry fears VAR killing 'joy' of football
Arsenal, PSG into Women's Champions League group stage
PSG host ambitious Nice as stars return to Ligue 1 action
Qatar says World Cup fans do not need Covid vaccination
Hotel InterContinental becomes BFF's hospitality partner
National Youth Hockey begins


Latest News
North Korea fires missile after Harris leaves South Korea
Bangladesh jumps 20 notches in e-participation, 8 in UN EGD indexes
Mass media should present all achievements: Hasan
World Cup 2022: Covid vaccinations not compulsory for fans, says Qatar
Outgoing IGP pays farewell call on president
US army commander assures Ukraine of further support
Shun street violence, come for negotiations: Planning Minister to political parties
Five SAFF women’s champs given warm reception at their Rangamati School
Child drowns in Barguna
Police prepared to thwart any possible militant attacks: DMP chief
Most Read News
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
Sheikh Hasina’s hard work for Golden Bangladesh
India's top court permits women for abortion
Niko graft case hearing deferred again
Freight train derails in Gazipur
Teesta river comprehensive management scheme
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft