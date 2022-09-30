National Youth Hockey begins

Al Arafah Islami Bank 27th National Youth Hockey has begun today (Thursday) through Dhaka venue with two matches were held on the opening day (Thursday) at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in the city.

In the day's opening match, Dhaka district, rode on brilliant hat-trick by Mohammad Emon and Tanjil Rahman, thrashed Shariatpur district by 13-0 goals.

Apart from Emon and Tanjil Rahman's hat-trick with three goals, Rafiul Haque and Nazmus Sabid struck twice apiece while Sihab Hossain, Pavel Hossain Pappu and Sharukh Mia Siyam netted one goal each for the winners' in the one-sided affairs.

In the day's second match, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan also registered a massive victory when they crushed Narayanganj district by 12-0 goals also held at the same venue.

Earlier, Bangladesh Hockey Federation's (BHF) president and Chief of Air Staff Shaikh Abdul Hannan BBP, BUP, NSWC FAWC, PSC formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest.

Al Arafa Islami Bank Limited's chairman, board of directors, Alhaj Selim Rahman and managing director and chief executive officer Forman R Chowdhury were present there as special guests.

The competition is being held with the participation of fifty seven teams including fifty two district teams, four educational boards and BKSP at nine venues across the country in phases.

The nine venues are Dhaka, Mymensingh, Narail, Faridpur, Khulna Cumilla, Chattogram, Dinajpur and Joypurhat. -BSS







