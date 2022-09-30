Two Bangladeshi shuttlers move to boys' doubles event final

Bangladesh national junior U-15 team's shuttlers SMM Sifat Ullah and Mustakim Hossain confirmed their spot of final in the boys' doubles event of Badminton Asia. South Asia (U-15 and U-17) Regional Junior Championship now being held in the India state of Assam, said a press release.

On way to the final, the two Bangladeshi shuttlers SMM Sifat Ullah and Mustakim Hossain beat their Nepalese rivals Sahil and Kabir KC respectively in the boys' doubles event of the championship. The final of the championship will be held today (Friday).

Apart from host India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives are taking part in the championship, organized by Badminton Asia. -BSS











