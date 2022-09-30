Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 September, 2022, 3:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'Stronger and fitter' Arshdeep eyes World Cup success

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

NEW DELHI, SEPT 29: Indian quick bowler Arshdeep Singh is stronger, fitter and riding high after answering his critics with a match-winning attack on South Africa's top order ahead of next month's T20 World Cup.
The Sikh cricketer weathered a torrent of online abuse this month after dropping a catch in the Asia Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan, and was rested for the following series against Australia.
But he returned to the field on Wednesday and stunned the Proteas with three wickets in the first over, including Rilee Rossouw and David Miller.
He and fellow fast bowler Deepak Chahar cut through the tourists at Thiruvananthapuram and held them to a pitiful 9-5 before the third over in seaming conditions.
South Africa finished 106-8 and India's eight-wicket win left the hosts 1-0 in the three-match T20 series, the final dress rehearsal for both teams before the World Cup starting in Australia next month.
"Purpose of the last 10 days was to get refreshed and come back stronger and fitter," Arshdeep told reporters after he was named man of the match, with figures of 3-32.
"Today was a really good example of showing good powerplay bowling," he added. "We are looking forward to doing amazing things in the coming games."
Arshdeep, who made his debut in England two months ago, has proved a welcome addition to India's T20 bowling lineup, which has otherwise struggled to deliver in the crucial final overs.
His bowling for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League impressed national selectors and he returned the faith with figures of 2-18 on debut in Southampton.
India have two matches to experiment before the Australia tournament and Arshdeep said that adaptability would be the key to success.
"When we go there, we will see how the pitches behave and how the conditions are and the dimensions of the ground," he said.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
McIlroy calls for unity in men's golf after 'ugly year'
Misfiring Mane headlines Bayern's woes ahead of Leverkusen clash
France great Henry fears VAR killing 'joy' of football
Arsenal, PSG into Women's Champions League group stage
PSG host ambitious Nice as stars return to Ligue 1 action
Qatar says World Cup fans do not need Covid vaccination
Hotel InterContinental becomes BFF's hospitality partner
National Youth Hockey begins


Latest News
North Korea fires missile after Harris leaves South Korea
Bangladesh jumps 20 notches in e-participation, 8 in UN EGD indexes
Mass media should present all achievements: Hasan
World Cup 2022: Covid vaccinations not compulsory for fans, says Qatar
Outgoing IGP pays farewell call on president
US army commander assures Ukraine of further support
Shun street violence, come for negotiations: Planning Minister to political parties
Five SAFF women’s champs given warm reception at their Rangamati School
Child drowns in Barguna
Police prepared to thwart any possible militant attacks: DMP chief
Most Read News
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
Sheikh Hasina’s hard work for Golden Bangladesh
India's top court permits women for abortion
Niko graft case hearing deferred again
Freight train derails in Gazipur
Teesta river comprehensive management scheme
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft