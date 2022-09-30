

Tigers to leave home today to play NZ tri-series and WC

All the Tigers but skipper Shakib Al Hasan will fly for Christchurch today. Shakib in West Indies now to play CPL and will join the team directly from the Caribbean Islands.

Bangladesh, hosts New Zealand and Pakistan will engage in the double leg tri-nation series. The Tigers will lock horns with Pakistan in the series starter on October 7 and will take on Blackcaps on October 9 in the 1st round group stage matches. Meanwhile men in Red and Green will meet New Zealand and Pakistan respectively in their 2nd meets on October 12 and 13. Top two sides on the point table will engage in the final slated for October 14.

Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host all the seven matches of the event.

All three teams then will move to Australia to play the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 to be held between October 18 and November 13 in Australia.

Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan, New Zealand, England and South Africa among the 16 nations of the event directly play in the Super-12 group while rest four teams will be determined from the 1st round matches of the event.

England, New Zealand, Australia and Afghanistan have been drawn together in Group-1 of the Super-12 round whereas with India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh heading into Group-2. The winner of Group-A and runner-up of Group-B of the 1st round will join Group-1 in the Super-12 stage, with Group-B's winners and the second-placed team in Group-A heading into Group-2.

Bangladesh will play their first match in the event on October 24 against Group-A runner of the 1st round matches at Bellerive Oval, Hobart and will take on South Africa in their following match on October 27 at Sydney Cricket Ground followed by the match against Group-B champions on October 30 at the Gabba.

Tigers will engage with two archrivals India and Pakistan on November 2 and November 6 correspondingly. Adelaide Oval will host both the matches.

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the first semi-final on November 9, with the second semi-final held on the following day at the Adelaide Oval.

The final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled for November 13 at 19:00 local time at the 100,024-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground.











Bangladesh national cricket team will leave home for more than a month long tour to take part in a T20I tri-series between October 7 and October 14 in New Zealand followed by the ICC Men's T20 World Cup from October 22 to November 13 in Australia.All the Tigers but skipper Shakib Al Hasan will fly for Christchurch today. Shakib in West Indies now to play CPL and will join the team directly from the Caribbean Islands.Bangladesh, hosts New Zealand and Pakistan will engage in the double leg tri-nation series. The Tigers will lock horns with Pakistan in the series starter on October 7 and will take on Blackcaps on October 9 in the 1st round group stage matches. Meanwhile men in Red and Green will meet New Zealand and Pakistan respectively in their 2nd meets on October 12 and 13. Top two sides on the point table will engage in the final slated for October 14.Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host all the seven matches of the event.All three teams then will move to Australia to play the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 to be held between October 18 and November 13 in Australia.Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan, New Zealand, England and South Africa among the 16 nations of the event directly play in the Super-12 group while rest four teams will be determined from the 1st round matches of the event.England, New Zealand, Australia and Afghanistan have been drawn together in Group-1 of the Super-12 round whereas with India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh heading into Group-2. The winner of Group-A and runner-up of Group-B of the 1st round will join Group-1 in the Super-12 stage, with Group-B's winners and the second-placed team in Group-A heading into Group-2.Bangladesh will play their first match in the event on October 24 against Group-A runner of the 1st round matches at Bellerive Oval, Hobart and will take on South Africa in their following match on October 27 at Sydney Cricket Ground followed by the match against Group-B champions on October 30 at the Gabba.Tigers will engage with two archrivals India and Pakistan on November 2 and November 6 correspondingly. Adelaide Oval will host both the matches.The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the first semi-final on November 9, with the second semi-final held on the following day at the Adelaide Oval.The final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled for November 13 at 19:00 local time at the 100,024-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground.