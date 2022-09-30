Video
Friday, 30 September, 2022, 3:30 AM
World Investors Week  begins on Oct 6

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Business Correspondent

Like every year, the capital market regulator Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) will observe the 'World Investors Week'. It will start on October 3 and continue till October 13.
This was disclosed in a BSEC in a press release on Thursday.
BSEC is a member of the Association of International Capital Market Regulators. The name of this association is International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).
IOSCO member countries observe World Investors Week to raise investors awareness, promote investment education in their countries.
BSEC has been holding World Investors Week in Bangladesh since 2017.
Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder will be chief guest in this event which is going to be held in the head office of BSEC. Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Secretary of the Financial Institutions Department, will be special guest. On the occasion of World Investors Week on October 6, the Association of Asset Managers of Bangladesh will discuss sustainable financing. Chattogram Stock Exchange (CSE) will discuss sustainable financing on the same day.
Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and DSE Brokers Association (DBA) will hold a discussion on the occasion of the World Investors Week on October 10.
Venture Capital Private Equity Association of Bangladesh will discuss the startup ecosystem on October 11.
Bangladesh Academy for Securities Markets (BASM) and ICM Capital Markets will discuss investor education and sustainable capital markets on the same day. Bangladesh Merchant Banker Association will also discuss investment education on that day.



