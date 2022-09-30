Rescue operations underway, 3 still missing

Three people are still missing on the fifth day of boat capsize in Karotoa River in Panchagarh.

In search of the missing persons Fire Services drivers continued their rescue operation on the fifth day of deadly incident. The relatives of the missing persons have demanded the return of the missing persons in any cost.

On Wednesday, the total number of deceased in the tragic accident stood at 69. According to the district administration, three more people are still missing. Additional District Magistrate Deepankar Kumar Ray confirmed the matter to the media.

The three missing are: Bhupen, from Debiganj Upazila's Shaldanga Union, Suren from Boda Upazila's Sakoa Union and Jaya Rani from Panchagarh Sadar.

Dipon Chandra Barman son of missing Bhupen Nath Barman said, "They rescued mother's dead body on Tuesday, but my father is still missing. Every day I came here to find out my missing father."

Freedom fighter Jotish Chandra Roy also searching his four years old missing granddaughter Joya Rani for five days. Jotish said, "Now we are praying to God to find out my missing granddaughter's dead body. At least we can complete her cremation."







According to the district administration, each family will receive Tk 50,000 from the state minister.













