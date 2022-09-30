Video
Friday, 30 September, 2022
Home Back Page

Dengue: 506 new patients hospitalised

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Another 506 patients were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning.
Of the new patients, 367 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 139 outside it. A total of 1,874 dengue patients, including 1,427 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
This year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh rose to 55 on Wednesday with another death reported from Chattogram. Of the total deaths, 27 were reported from Dhaka division, 24 from Chattogram and four from Barishal division.
On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.
This year, the directorate has recorded 15,852 dengue cases and 13,923 recoveries so far.    -UNB


