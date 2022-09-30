Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 September, 2022, 3:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Case against Hawa to be dropped

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Thursday allowed the plea to withdraw the case against the movie 'Hawa' filed by the Wildlife Crime Control Unit (WCCU). Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Bakar Siddique's court ordered the withdrawal of the case, said the complainant's   lawyer Zakir Hossain Khan.
Earlier, on August 28, wildlife inspector Nargis Sultana, the plaintiff in the case, filed a plea to withdraw the case. After the hearing, the court fixed Thursday for passing the order. The petition for withdrawal of the case states that the case was filed by the complainant under Sections 38(1), 38(2), 41 and 46 of the Wildlife Act, 2012.
Earlier, on August 17, the Forest Division's WCCU unit filed a case against Mejbaur Rahman Sumon, director of the movie 'Hawa', for allegedly violating the Wildlife Conservation and Safety Act 2012. The movie was released on July 29 and became a hit but the animal rights activists pointed out the caging of a commom myna or shalik, the killing of the bird for a meal, as well as the catching of a or stingray, as violations of the act.
Later, on August 11, a four-member team from the Wildlife Crime Control Unit watched 'Hawa' at the Bashundhara City branch of Star Cineplex in Dhaka and found evidence of the law violations.






Regarding these allegations, the movie director Mejbaur Rahman Sumon told the media that no animal was harmed in the movie.
'Dummies were used for the sake of the story,' he said.
He said they put up a disclaimer on the issue at the beginning of the film.
Sumon also said they used chicken while shooting the scene of the characters eating myna.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Investors Week  begins on Oct 6
Covid: 2 deaths, 679 new cases reported
Rescue operations underway, 3 still missing
Dengue: 506 new patients hospitalised
Under the banner of the Paris Road Ground Restoration Committee
Case against Hawa to be dropped
Displaced Rohingyas commemorate murder of Muhibullah
Call to name metro rail station after Jatiya Press Club


Latest News
North Korea fires missile after Harris leaves South Korea
Bangladesh jumps 20 notches in e-participation, 8 in UN EGD indexes
Mass media should present all achievements: Hasan
World Cup 2022: Covid vaccinations not compulsory for fans, says Qatar
Outgoing IGP pays farewell call on president
US army commander assures Ukraine of further support
Shun street violence, come for negotiations: Planning Minister to political parties
Five SAFF women’s champs given warm reception at their Rangamati School
Child drowns in Barguna
Police prepared to thwart any possible militant attacks: DMP chief
Most Read News
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
Sheikh Hasina’s hard work for Golden Bangladesh
India's top court permits women for abortion
Niko graft case hearing deferred again
Freight train derails in Gazipur
Teesta river comprehensive management scheme
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft