Friday, 30 September, 2022, 3:29 AM
Displaced Rohingyas commemorate murder of Muhibullah

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent   

One year has passed since the killing of Muhibullah, top leader of Rohingya and Chairman of Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights. He was shot by Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) at Lambashia in Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar.
On the night of September 29 in 2021 he was shot at the organization's office.
After the incident, charge sheet was submitted by the police for this case where it was mentioned that he was killed by ARSA terrorists and even on the orders of ARSA chief Ataullah Jununani.
Meanwhile, after Muhibullah's murder, other members of his family faced extreme security threats in the Rohingya camp. Due to lack of security, 25 people including Muhibullah's mother and wife, nine children, brother and brother's family members have gone to Canada from the Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar.
Last Friday, Muhibullah's mother Umma Fazal, two brothers Habib Ullah and Ahmad Ullah, along with their wives and children where a total of 14 members left Rohingya camps for Dhaka and on Monday night they went to Canada.
However, on September 29 of 2021, the day after Muhibullah's murder, on September 30, his younger brother Habibullah filed a murder case against unknown terrorists at Ukhiya Police Station. Later, after the investigation of the case, the Investigating Officer of the case and OC (Investigation) Salah Uddin of Ukhiya Police Station submitted the charge sheet to the court accusing 29 people on June 30. Some 38 people were made witnesses in the charge sheet.





Faridul Alam, Public Prosecutor (PP) of Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge's Court, said the case is currently under trial after the complaint has been lodged.
PP Faridul Alam said out of 29 accused of the case, 14 are in jail. One died and the remaining 14 accused are fugitive.
Mohammad Zubair, Chairman of Arkan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH), demanding speedy trial of Muhibullah's murder, said that Muhibullah's absence cannot be filled. The Rohingyas will cherish him forever.
Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Mohammad Ali said that 36 people were identified as involved in the murder, but as the address and location of seven people could not be identified, 29 people were accused and named in the charge sheet in the court. Four of the 15 arrested have given confessional statements under Section 164. At the same time, OC Mohammad Ali said that three witnesses have also given statements under Section 164.


