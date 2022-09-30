Video
Home Back Page

Call to name metro rail station after Jatiya Press Club

350 journos submit petition to Ministry

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

Journalists demanded naming of the metro rail station in front of the National Press Club as Jatiya Press Club Metro Rail Station.
Regarding this, some 350 permanent members of the National Press Club submitted a petition on Thursday to the office of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges.
It said the National Press Club played a leading role in the language movement, independence movement, anti-communal riot movement and our great Liberation War.
National Press Club is not only an institution of the journalists. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman allocated the land for the National Press Club. It bears the memory of our Father of the Nation, other Presidents, Prime Ministers, National leaders and resource persons.      
National Press Club played the role of a light house in anti-fascist and democracy establishment movement in the country.      
The petition said, "We always welcome the development projects of the country as well as metro rail project. A portion of metro rail covered major portion of National Press Club from public view.
But an opportunist group is making blue print to name the station of the metro rail in the name of Ministry.
Considering all this on behalf of the journalists 350 permanent members of the National Press Club also submitted copies of the memorandum  to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd MAN Siddique.







« PreviousNext »

