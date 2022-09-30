CDA takes 2.7km flyover project

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 29: The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) has taken another project of a flyover from Barik Building to Shah Amanat Bridge connecting the Elevated Expressway. The length of the proposed flyover has been estimated nearly 2.7 kilometres. The flyover will have two ramps at Sadarghat and Barik Building.

Kazi Hasan Bin Shams, Chief Engineer of CDA told the Daily Observer that the proposed flyover will benefit the users of the Bangabandhu Tunnel through Elevated Expressway.

He also confirmed that the flyover will create a new Outer Circular road from Patenga to Kalurghat through Patenga to Fouzderhat Ring Road. The Ring Road will be connected with Kalurghat through Bayezid-Oxygen Link Road.

The feasibility study will begin this year, CDA Chief Engineer said.

After completion of the feasibility study, a Development project proposal (DPP) will be prepared, which will be submitted for approval in the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC), Hasan said. The works of the project are expected to begin in 2024 next, he added.

Meanwhile, nearly 68 per cent of the elevated Expressway had so far been completed.

Besides, 10 km long Expressway from Airport to Nimtala would be opened for traffic movement at the beginning of the next year.

The RDPP furhter proposed to extend the deadline of the completion of the project to June 2024 next.

Meanwhile, the CDA has taken up the project, elevated expressway for Port City to ease the existing traffic congestion to facilitate smooth communication with 16.5 -kilometre route running from the historic Lalkhan Bazaar to the Shah Amanat International Airport.

In the meantime, the construction works of the 15.2 km long Coastal Road and Embankment Strengthening Project, also known as Chattogram Outer Ring Road (CORR) Project from Patenga to Sagarika at a cost of Tk 25 billion has already been completed.

Under the project, a 15.2 Kilometre long road have been constructed on the existing coastal embankment stretching from Patenga to Sagorika Industrial Area in the city.

The road would strengthen the coastal embankment and raise its height from existing 23-24 feet to 33-34 feet.

Overall, the traffic movements through the Bangabandhu Tunnel will be starting from December. So, the construction of the new flyover from Barik building to Shah Amanat Bridge is essential to make the traffic movement easier surrounding the city.











