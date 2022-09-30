Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 September, 2022, 3:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

CDA takes 2.7km flyover project

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 29: The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) has taken another project of a flyover from Barik Building to Shah Amanat Bridge connecting the Elevated Expressway. The length of the proposed flyover has been estimated nearly 2.7 kilometres. The flyover will have two ramps at Sadarghat and Barik Building.
Kazi Hasan Bin Shams, Chief Engineer of CDA told the Daily Observer that the proposed flyover will benefit the users of the Bangabandhu Tunnel through Elevated Expressway.
He also confirmed that the flyover will create a new Outer Circular road from Patenga to Kalurghat through Patenga to Fouzderhat Ring Road. The Ring Road will be connected with Kalurghat through Bayezid-Oxygen Link Road.
The feasibility study will begin this year, CDA Chief Engineer said.
After completion of the feasibility study, a Development project proposal (DPP) will be prepared, which will be submitted for approval in the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC), Hasan said. The works of the project are expected to begin in 2024 next, he added.
Meanwhile, nearly 68 per cent of the elevated Expressway had so far been completed.
Besides, 10 km long Expressway from Airport to Nimtala would be opened for traffic movement at the beginning of the next year.
The RDPP furhter proposed to extend the deadline of the completion of the project to June 2024 next.
Meanwhile, the CDA has taken up the project, elevated expressway for Port City to ease the existing traffic congestion to facilitate smooth communication with 16.5 -kilometre route running from the historic Lalkhan Bazaar to the Shah Amanat International Airport.
In the meantime, the construction works of the 15.2 km long Coastal Road and Embankment Strengthening Project, also known as Chattogram Outer Ring Road (CORR) Project from Patenga to Sagarika at a cost of Tk 25 billion has already been completed.
Under the project, a 15.2 Kilometre long road have been constructed on the existing coastal embankment stretching from Patenga to Sagorika Industrial Area in the city.
The road would strengthen the coastal embankment and raise its height from existing 23-24 feet to 33-34 feet.
Overall, the traffic movements through the Bangabandhu Tunnel will be starting from December. So, the construction of the new flyover from Barik building to Shah Amanat Bridge is essential to make the traffic movement easier surrounding the city.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Investors Week  begins on Oct 6
Covid: 2 deaths, 679 new cases reported
Rescue operations underway, 3 still missing
Dengue: 506 new patients hospitalised
Under the banner of the Paris Road Ground Restoration Committee
Case against Hawa to be dropped
Displaced Rohingyas commemorate murder of Muhibullah
Call to name metro rail station after Jatiya Press Club


Latest News
North Korea fires missile after Harris leaves South Korea
Bangladesh jumps 20 notches in e-participation, 8 in UN EGD indexes
Mass media should present all achievements: Hasan
World Cup 2022: Covid vaccinations not compulsory for fans, says Qatar
Outgoing IGP pays farewell call on president
US army commander assures Ukraine of further support
Shun street violence, come for negotiations: Planning Minister to political parties
Five SAFF women’s champs given warm reception at their Rangamati School
Child drowns in Barguna
Police prepared to thwart any possible militant attacks: DMP chief
Most Read News
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
Sheikh Hasina’s hard work for Golden Bangladesh
India's top court permits women for abortion
Niko graft case hearing deferred again
Freight train derails in Gazipur
Teesta river comprehensive management scheme
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft