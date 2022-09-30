Swapna showered with love in Rangpur

Rangpur, Sept 29: Sirat Jahan Swapna, a footballer of Bangladesh National Women Team and daughter of Rangour, returned to her birth place just 10 days after victory in the South Asia Football Federation's Women's championship.

Swapna Rani and Sohagi Kisku of Thakurgaon, two other accomplished players of the team, were also with her during her return.

They arrived at Rangpur Public Library ground by road after landing at Syedpur Airport from Dhaka at around 11 am on Thursday.

They were escorted by outriders on motorcycles to the Rangpur divisional city where thousands of people were waiting to accord them heroes' welcomer.

Rangpur District Administration, Divisional and District Sports Associations, District Women's Sports Association, Rangpur Sadar Upazila Parishad, District Football Association greeted them with bouquets at the airport.

Swapna was overwhelmed by love of people who waited eagerly to receive her at the historic Rangpur Public Library ground since early morning.

The venue of the reception was packed with fans chanting slogans to welcome her.

Sirat Jahan Swapna, Sohagi Kisku and Swapna Rani were showered with flower petals.













