Strong stance to include ‘Loss and Damage’ on CoP27 agenda

Country's civil society organizations (CSOs) demanded a strong stance from the government to include the 'Loss and Damage (L&D)' issue as an agenda in the upcoming UN climate conference (Conference of the Parties-CoP27).

From a seminar organized on Thursday, they also opined that as one of the 'Most Vulnerable Countries (MVC)', Bangladesh should also adopt a firm stance in support of a legally binding commitment to "Zero Emission" target followed by 1.5-degree temperature goal.

COAST foundation hosted the seminar titled 'CoP-27: Government Position and Civil Societies opinion' at CIRDAP Auditorium in association with An Organization for Socio-Economic Development (AOSED), Centre for Participatory Research and Development (CPRD) Coastal Development Partnership (CDP), Centre for Sustainable Rural Livelihood (CSRL), Equity and Justice Working Group, Bangladesh (EquityBD). Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of EquityBD moderated the programme.

Habibun Nahar, deputy minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, attended the programme as chief guest while Mir Mostak Ahmed Robi, ruling Awami League lawmaker from Satkhira-2, and Ali Akbar Tipu, panel mayor of Khulna City Corporation attended as special guest.

Among others, Sharif Jamil, general secretary of BAPA, Shamsuddoha of CPRD, Shamim Arefin of AoSED-Khulna, Ziaul Hoque Mukta of CSRL, M. Ahsanul Wahed of MJF, Shirin Sultana Lira of Swiss Embassy, Afsari Begum of Concern Worldwide, Abul Basar and many others spoke at the event.

Syed Aminul Hoque from EquityBD presented the key note paper of the seminar.

Aminul Hoque said the CoP27 is crucial as the developed countries are trying to breach their all-previous commitment and tend to bi-pass the basic principles of Paris Agreement (PA). They put new concepts like "Net Zero" emission, New Collective and Quantified Goal (NCQG)" on finance. These vague or elusive concepts proposed by the developed countries in fact deeply inequitable and doesn't commensurate with meaningful reductions of global warming to 1.5C under PA.

He also concerned the new financial concept hardly ensure a real and action oriented financial support in the context of MVCs and their recurring facing loss and damages.

He demanded to the government delegation to take strong stance to include the loss and damage issue in CoP27 agenda, pledge from the rich countries for "real zero 2030" targets through NDC instead of so called "net zero" 2050 concept and ensuring new climate finance architecture as a non-debt instrument for MVCs.












