No need to import eggs: Agriculture Minister

GAZIPUR, Sept 29: All ministries should strengthen monitoring to control the egg market, Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque said.

"Importing eggs will increase our dependence which we do not want. There is no need to import eggs," Razzaque said while talking to reporters after inaugurating a workshop on Central Research Review and Program Formulation at the auditorium of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI), Gazipur on Thursday. Some unscrupulous hatchery owners are involved in hiking egg prices in the local market, with the excuse of gap in demand and supply, he said.

The technical session of the workshop will be held from October 13-19. According to the BARI, the authorities concerned are conducting research on 211 crops at the institute and already 1,237 technologies including 625 high yielding variety ones have been devised, which helped to boost production of the crops. -UNB